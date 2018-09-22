‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Michael Ketterer Arrested For Domestic Violence After Allegedly Hitting Wife

America’s Got Talent finalist Michael Ketterer placed fifth in the televised finale of the popular competition show, but things went downhill from there. Cosmopolitan reports that the 41-year-old has been arrested for domestic violence following a physical fight he had with his wife.

Ketterer was arrested in Hollywood on Thursday afternoon, per the Los Angeles Police Department. He had an argument with his wife that reportedly escalated and became physical. When police arrived at the hotel where the couple was staying, there was allegedly a red mark on Ketterer’s wife’s body from the altercation.

Ketterer has six children and before appearing on the show to showcase his singing talent, he worked as a pediatric nurse and worship leader. He made Simon Cowell, the notoriously hard-to-impress British judge, cry because he is “such a special guy.”

Cowell even gave him the “golden buzzer,” which in the parlance of the competitive reality show meant that Ketterer was automatically through to the live shows that offer the most exposure for artists looking to be discovered.

Ketterer admitted to the fight, but when police arrived he did tell them it was a misunderstanding. His wife said she did not want to press charges, but Ketterer was arrested by the officers regardless. It is a common practice in California that one party is arrested in a domestic violence or domestic disturbance situation.

Ketterer was taken into custody and charged with a felony. TMZ was on hand to document the experience on video for perpetuity. It is expected that the charge will be dropped to a misdemeanor because the injury Ketterer’s wife suffered is considered “minor.”

Ketterer and his wife have one biological daughter and have adopted five other children from the foster care system. These children did not have stable home lives before being adopted by the Ketterers.

Judge Simon Cowell was moved by Ketterer’s impressive singing voice. Ketterer favors powerful ballads and country tunes that show off his voice, and he brought Cowell to tears with his rendition of James Bays song, “Us.”

“As I dad, I can’t imagine [doing] what you’ve done, and the fact that you’re on this show and you really need this. You’re a really, really special guy,” Cowell said, tearing up. “There’s just something about you.”

Ketterer and his wife reside in Orange County, California, with their children, but were staying in a hotel in the Hollywood area when he was arrested. It does not appear their children were with them.