Johnny Galecki Trying To Clear His Schedule To Appear On ‘The Conners’

Johnny Galecki may be busy filming the final season of The Big Bang Theory, but he’s hoping to return to the Roseanne spin-off, The Conners, as well.

According to a Sept. 21 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Johnny Galecki is trying to move some stuff around and clear his schedule so that he can make at least one appearance on The Conners this season.

“I’m wanting to very, very much. I still love all those people there, and I still have a high school crush on that character, and we’re talking about it and trying to get the schedules figured out, so fingers crossed.”

As many fans will remember, Galecki played the character of David Healy on Roseanne for seven seasons. He then made one appearance on the show’s revival in 2017, which is likely all he could get away from The Big Bang Theory for.

During the episode, David returned to Lanford for his daughter Harris’ birthday and ended up in bed with his estranged wife, Darlene Conner (Sara Gilbert). The two talked about getting back together before Darlene realized that it would only hurt their children again if they couldn’t make it work.

Darlene then told David to get his life in order before returning to her again, which may be what fans will see in the future out of the character if Johnny Galecki can return to The Conners for at least one cameo during the season.

However, with Big Bang set to end after the upcoming season, it seems that Johnny could return to The Conners full-time in Season 2. That is, if that’s something he would be interested in.

Fans of the show know that The Roseanne spin-off series was announced a few weeks after the revival was cancelled. The Roseanne revival was a huge hit for ABC, and garnered huge ratings for the network. However, they were forced to drop the series after the star, Roseanne Barr, made a series of racist remakes via social media.

Later, it was revealed that the rest of the cast would return for a new show titled, The Conners, that would continue the follow the family sans Roseanne’s character.

“After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family – Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky, and D.J. – grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging, and in-laws in working-class America,” a description for the show states.

The Conners is set to premiere on ABC in October.