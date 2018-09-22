Anwar Hadid Is Falling For Kendall Jenner, But Hiding His Feelings From Bella And Gigi

Anwar Hadid and Kendall Jenner have been seen together many times over the last few months, fueling rumors they’re dating. However, they’re keeping it low-key. Anwar hasn’t shared any pictures of Kendall on his Instagram at all, even when they’re hanging out with his sisters, Gigi and Bella. He and Kendall dined with Anwar’s sisters just Wednesday night.

Hollywood Life reports that the two models are spending time together in Italy for Milan Fashion Week, which is going through September 25. People suspect the two are more than just friends, especially after Anwar appeared with a big hickey on his neck the day after he had dinner with Kendall. Sources close to the couple say the handsome Anwar, 19, is falling hard for Jenner, 22.

“He thinks she is smart, funny, sexy and has incredible style,” the source said. “He does not want to screw it up with her, so he is doing his best to play it cool with her.”

Anwar has apparently had feelings for Kendall for many years, and thus is being extra cautious now that his dream woman appears to like him back. The two were spotted kissing intensely at Cirpriani Downtown in New York’s SoHo neighborhood just a few weeks ago, on September 5.

“He is not trying to post selfies with her on Instagram or brag to his friends about them,” the source said. “He doesn’t want to do anything to scare Kendall away or blow his chances with her. Anwar has been crushing on Kendall for years, and he can’t believe he has been kissing the model he thinks is one of the most beautiful woman in the world.”

Kendall is notoriously close with Anwar’s sisters, Bella and Gigi, who are also models. It’s a little awkward, but mostly because Gigi and Bella are thrilled their little brother might be dating one of their best gal pals. Sources say they keep teasing Anwar and speculating about the beautiful children he and Kendall may have.

Anwar is reluctant to share things with them because he is afraid of ruining his relationship by putting his sisters in the middle. He’s reportedly hoping to ditch his siblings and spend some one-on-one time with Kendall in Milan. He knows the city well and is eager to show his new love all his favorite spots.

Maybe Italy is the place where their romance will graduate from group dates to solo outings.