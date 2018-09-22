Man Who Threatened To Shoot Trump Has Been Arrested In Ohio

Fox News reports that Shawn Christy, the man who allegedly threatened to shoot Donald Trump on June 19, before becoming a fugitive, was found and arrested on Friday. Apparently, the manhunt began on Sunday when officials were alerted to Christy’s presence in Ohio. Just five days later, on Friday, Christy reportedly was cornered and surrendered to police north of Mansfield, Ohio.

Christy’s murder threats were allegedly posted in June via Facebook. Since then, the posts have been removed, but apparently, he threatened to shoot both Trump and John M. Morganelli, district attorney of Northhampton County, Pennsylvania.

“Keep it up Morganelli, I promise I’ll put a bullet in your head as soon as I put one in the head of President Donald J. Trump,” said Christy in his Facebook post.

The FBI‘s Most Wanted List states that Christy is also under investigation for “threatening to harm and/or kill a police chief, other law enforcement officers, a district attorney, and President Donald J. Trump.”

The threats from the 26-year-old Pennsylvania native were serious enough to necessitate a federal search warrant. The FBI offered a reward of up to $10,000 for Christy’s capture. And the Inquisitr reported that even Dog the Bounty Hunter wanted in on the search.

U.S. Marshals confirm the truck allegedly stolen by Shawn Christy near McAdoo this morning was involved in a crash near Mansfield Ohio. Active search underway at this hour. Christy has been on the run since June after allegedly threatening President Trump and others pic.twitter.com/hdoGVMiMtM — Andy Mehalshick (@AndyMehalshick) September 17, 2018

The Cleveland Plain Dealer says that a police dog reportedly caught the scent of the perpetrator during the search, ultimately leading to his hiding spot in a ravine. Upon his arrest, Christy was found to be illegally carrying a stolen gun from Pennsylvania.

“We are most pleased that this case is resolved with Christy safely in custody and headed back to Pennsylvania to face justice,” said Pete Elliot, U.S. Marshal for the Northern Ohio District.

“On behalf of the District of Eastern Pennsylvania, I want to thank our federal, state and local law enforcement partners who worked so diligently to bring this fugitive case to a successful close,” said U.S. Marshal of the district of Eastern Pennsylvania.

According to Fox News, U.S. Marshal Ann Murphy stated that Christy will be facing multiple charges beginning on Monday. First, he will be tried in Ohio federal court before moving on to Pennsylvania courts later.

The Cleveland Plain Dealer also states this is not the first time Christy has run from law enforcement for serious charges. In the past, he has been the subject of searches because of his involvement in a burglary, probation violations, and failure to appear in court. He also reportedly wrote in his Facebook post that he would exert “full lethal force on any law enforcement officer that tries to detain me.”