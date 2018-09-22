Kourtney Kardashian ‘Happily Single’ Amid Luka Sabbat Dating Rumors, Per ‘Entertainment Tonight’

Kourtney Kardashian is rumored to be dating model/actor Luka Sabbat. The pair have been spotted out together multiple times over the past week. However, sources claim that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is single, despite all the rumors.

According to a Sept. 21 report by Entertainment Tonight, Kourtney Kardashian is not dating Luka Sabbat or anyone else at the moment. The reality star only broke up with her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima, last month, and is said to remained focused on her family at this time.

“Kourtney is 100 percent not dating Luka. They have some friends in common and have become friends, but it’s nothing more than that. Any reports that state otherwise are completely bogus,” an insider dished.

“Kourtney is very happily single, she is not dating anyone at the moment. Her focus, as always, continues to be her children and her family,” the source added.

Kardashian and Sabbat were spotted out together multiple times over the past week. Last weekend they were seen having dinner at Hollywood hot spot The Nice Guy. The next night they jetted across the country together to attend the opening of TAO nightclub in Chicago.

A few days later, the pair were seen heading to the Chateau Marmont separately, further sparking dating rumors.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, other sources tell a very different story. Us Weekly Magazine‘s insiders claim that Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat are dating “exclusively” and that they are on the fast track to becoming boyfriend and girlfriend.

“Kourtney and Luka are exclusive and are edging toward becoming boyfriend and girlfriend. They say they’re taking it slow, but they’re moving faster than that in actuality,” an insider claimed.

However, a second source also denied the dating rumors, claiming that Kardashian and Sabbat are nothing but friends, and that the Grown-ish star knows all of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters.

“There is nothing romantic going on,” the insider stated.

As many fans already know, Kourtney Kardashian previously dated Scott Disick for nearly 10 years. The couple have three children together, son Mason, 8, daughter Penelope, 6, and son Reign, 3. They called it quits back in 2015.

Shortly after the split with Disick, Kourt met model Younes Bendjima. The pair dated for almost two years before Kardashian pulled the plug on the relationship in early August.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! Network.