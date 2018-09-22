Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Seen Together In Atlanta

The two actors have been dating for a while now but they try to keep their relationship private from the public.

PEOPLE reports that the two were spotted together in Atlanta and seemed closer than ever. They were photographed together on Tuesday. Katie Holmes was smiling and wearing a polka-dotted shirt and jeans. Jamie Foxx was wearing a black t-shirt and black pants.

The photo was taken one day after the two were seen together enjoying a workout on Monday.

Foxx is currently working on the upcoming film Just Mercy, which is about a civil rights lawyer named Bryan Stevenson. The story recounts the case of a death row prisoner that Stevenson worked to free. According to IMDB, the film will also star several other stars including Michael B. Jordan and Brie Larson.

Holmes and Foxx have been doing the best they can to stay out of the public eye but they were also seen together in New York City last month. According to PEOPLE, a source says the two like to leave places at different times. “Katie and Jamie are still careful about being photographed together. Everyone knows they are dating, but they still want to keep it private.”

After the couple was photographed while on a date in Malibu in 2017 they decided to be more careful. “After the beach pictures, they only spent time together at home and got extra careful. But this year, they have been more social together. They often go to restaurants for dinner dates, or to hang out with friends.”

The two actors were first seen together in 2013 in the Hamptons, about a year after Holmes and ex-husband Tom Cruise had split up. Holmes and Cruise have a 12-year-old daughter named Suri and despite being a busy actress Holmes is still a very dedicated mother. In April of 2017, she talked about being a mother in an interview in Town & Country. “My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now. It’s very important that I’m present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there’s nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed.”

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx try to keep their relationship private by doing things like leaving places at different times. Sean Zanni / Getty Images

During that same interview, Holmes also touched on the issue of privacy which could possibly explain why she and Foxx have been so private about their relationship. “To experience something publically and privately is a lot for a person to go through.”

But despite the attention the couple has received from the public, it doesn’t seem like they’re letting it get to them. According to PEOPLE, a source said about Foxx, “Of course he’s aware of the headlines surrounding him and Katie but he doesn’t seem worried about that at all. He’s just his happy, hilarious self.”