Farrah Abraham Calls Replacement, Cheyenne Floyd, A ‘Teen Mom’ Groupie

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham is calling out her replacement, Cheyenne Floyd.

According to a Sept. 21 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Farrah Abraham says that Teen Mom OG fans deserve better than Cheyenne Floyd, whom she claims is a groupie of the MTV reality series.

“There’s no intelligence there and I actually feel like the Teen Mom fans deserve to have better people fill my position and they deserve to have better quality. They’re from other MTV shows, they’re like Teen Mom groupies. They’re Teen Mom, like, fans, and that’s fine if you are, but don’t go on my show that you watched, talk s—t about me, act like me, it’s like white Girl Interrupted. It’s not cool, it’s not OK,” Farrah told the magazine on Friday.

Abraham also called out the other new Teen Mom OG star, Bristol Palin, who recently stated that nobody could pay her to be like Farrah.

“Last I heard they said they couldn’t been paid enough to be like me, but yet, they are paid, they’re filling my spot,” Abraham added.

Previously, Farrah Abraham hinted that Bristol Palin may have moved from Alaska to Austin, Texas, where she lives to be like her.

“I’m moving my stuff away from someone who moved to Austin, Texas, to act like a teen mom and be on my show, it’s pathetic,” Farrah stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham made headlines earlier this week when she and her mother, Debra Danielson, appeared on the talk show, Face the Truth, which is hosted by Vivica A. Fox.

Both Farrah and Debra were asked to take drug tests, and the results where read on the show. While Danielson’s test came back clean, Abraham tested positive for barbiturates, which include drugs such as muscle relaxers, sleep aids, and mood stabilizers.

The former Teen Mom OG star was asked if she had been taking anything, whether prescribed from a doctor or not, and she denied any drug use, claiming that the test’s positive reading was not correct.

During their time on the show, Farrah Abraham and Debra Danielson also opened up to one another about their rocky relationship, where they got emotional over their issues, including that of Debra not seeing her granddaughter, Sophia.

Vivica A. Fox then asked Farrah Abraham if her mother could see Sophia while they were all there, and she agreed.