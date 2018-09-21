Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Flat Tummy, Dances To ‘Barbie Girl’ In All-Pink Outfit

Khloe Kardashian’s post baby body has definitely bounced back. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made a cameo on sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram story on Friday, and she looked thin as she showed off her flat tummy in a midriff baring ensemble.

Kourtney Kardashian posted a video of her sister dancing around to the song “Barbie Girl” by Aqua on her Instagram story on Friday. The reality TV star filmed Khloe Kardashian as she showed off her tanned legs and toned abs wearing an all-pink outfit, which included a crop top, mini skirt, and fanny pack.

In the video, Khloe is also seen wearing a pair of white sneakers, and has her long, blonde hair styled in loose waves. She dances to the song as Kourtney zooms in and out on her quickly.

It seems that the Kardashian sisters were together as they headed to a party to support Kylie Jenner’s new makeup line with her best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The line launched on Friday, and the women threw a special bash to commemorate the moment. The party included a lavish display of desserts and food, as well as personalized place holders that were caricatures of each guest.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian may want to spend all of the time possible with her sisters, as she’ll soon leave L.A. to move back to Cleveland, Ohio, with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

The reality star reportedly plans to return to Cleveland with Tristan, who plays for the city’s NBA team, the Cavaliers. Thompson is expected back in Ohio for training camp next week, and Kardashian will allegedly follow with their baby girl, True, 5 months.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April when photos and video of him with multiple other women surfaced online just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter.

Sources now tell E! News that Kardashian plans to head back to Cleveland for many reasons such as keeping her family together, but that she does not trust her man to be across the country after his cheating scandal earlier this year.

“Khloe is planning to move back to Cleveland with Tristan in the next few weeks. They are doing better and have had a positive summer. Khloe just doesn’t trust him 100 percent or know what’s going to happen.”

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays on the E! Network.