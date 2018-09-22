Kelly Clarkson Reveals Her One Fear About Hosting Her Own Talk Show

Despite her one big fear about hosting a talk show, the singer's new show will debut in 2019 and replace Steve Harvey's show in most markets.

According to People, Kelly Clarkson is very excited about her upcoming talk show, but she is nervous about one aspect of it.

In an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the singer relayed her fear.

“The one fear I have is how am I going to do a talk show when I don’t shut up?”

Meyers then asked if she wanted to switch seats real quick to see how it goes and she took him up on his offer. Clarkson got behind his desk and then asked him for advice for who she should invite to come on her show. The two burst out laughing.

“That’s a great question and I’ll tell you backstage,” Meyers said. He also offered some advice on how to handle bad guests. “The problem with bad quests is that you have to do all the talking. But you’re already a talker!” He also said if she ever gets stuck she could talk about her childhood memories, especially any that are embarrassing.

The news of Clarkson’s show was revealed two days prior to the interview. Her show will premiere before Ellen DeGeneres’ show on NBC. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will debut in the fall of 2019 and will replace Steve Harvey’s Steve in most major metropolitan markets.

The talk show has been described as a “weekday brunch party” with guests who would be unlikely to ever meet each other outside of the show.

“I love connecting with people, playing games, music, and finding ways to help or give back to communities and organizations. Having my own talk show where I get to do all of these things is pretty much a dream job!” Clarkson said. Other than that, a lot of the details surrounding the show haven’t been revealed, but the singer has mentioned that she’ll be joined by her longtime backing band, which is currently accompanying her on here Meaning of Life Tour.

Mike Stobe / Getty Images

“My show is going to be a little different than anything that’s on because I’m still touring. So it’s one of those things where my band is on the road with me or they’re on the show with me doing stuff.”

The show will probably appeal to a large audience, but according to Clarkson, if you’re not a music lover, you might not enjoy the show.

“We sing every day on the show and do fan requests. It’s very musical, as well. It would be weird if it wasn’t! If you don’t like music you probably shouldn’t watch.”