‘Property Brothers’ Drew And Jonathan Scott Are Not ‘Feuding,’ Despite Tabloid Article, ‘Gossip Cop’ Reports

Drew And Jonathan Scott maintain a friendly competitive vibe on their shows, but there’s one tabloid that claims the twin brothers are in a full-blown feud. Star Magazine recently published an article which alleges that the future of their popular shows are in jeopardy because Jonathan is feeling “estranged” from Drew, who’s now married.

But celebrity rumor watchdog Gossip Cop is on the case, and they report that the article is nothing but fake news.

As Gossip Cop notes, Star quotes an anonymous source who added that Jonathan, the brother who takes on the renovation responsibilities, is feeling “isolated” and “abandoned” now that Drew has a wife. They also cite Jonathan’s breakup with his longtime girlfriend, Jacinta Kuznetsov, as a reason why he’s unhappy at the moment.

“This could mean the end of TV’s most successful partnerships,” the “source” added.

While this claim sounds dire, Gossip Cop reports that the tabloid doesn’t offer any anecdotes of fights between them. They also point to the fact that the brothers often share photos of themselves hanging out with each other on social media.

Although the Star article says that Jonathan feels estranged because his brother is married, Drew’s Instagram photos reveal that his wife, Linda Phan, is a part of the family. A week ago, Drew posted a photo of the three of them playing cards together. In the caption, Drew wrote that family time is the best time, which again contradicts the tabloid’s claim that there’s a rift in the brothers’ relationship because of the marriage.

Jonathan has fewer recent snaps of his brother on his Instagram, but he has posted throwback photos of all three of the brothers when they were kids.

Linda, Drew, and Jonathan also went to the Emmys together and are all smiles in a photo on the red carpet that was posted on Drew’s Instagram page.

While they could be masking a feud for social media to keep fans of their shows unaware of their issues, since there are no reports of arguments, it’s hard to believe that their expressions of brotherly love are fake.

The 13th season of Property Brothers premiered in August. According to the HGTV website, most of the season’s renovations will take place in Ontario. But fans can expect to see a couple of episodes from Nashville, which weren’t aired last season. HGTV also promised fans that they would see the sibling rivalry between Drew and Jonathan fans have grown accustomed to, but that it will revolve around helping homeowners to create the houses they’ve always dreamed of.