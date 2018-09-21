Constance Nunes Of Netflix’s New Show ‘ Car Masters: Rust to Riches’ Posts Sexy Bikini Photos On Instagram

Constance Nunes is one of the stars of the new Netflix series Car Masters: Rust to Riches, which made it’s debut this week according to IMDB. The concept of the show is to fix up a beater car that is then traded for a better one, and possibly another better one until they have a car that can be sold for six figures. Nunes, who is a professional model per her Model Mayhem page, is not just on the show for her sexy looks, she is a total gear head that is a seriously boss engine mechanic who specializes in American heavy metal. While she shows that she can work on anything from a Honda Gold Wing to a C.O.E. truck, muscle cars are her passion.

On Instagram, Nunes always posts plenty of pics of her Mustang she recently completed rebuilding, along with other project cars and loads of shots from the filming of Car Masters: Rust to Riches, to help keep the hype for the show as high as possible. The other thing she posts are loads of shots from her modeling gigs, and plenty of casual shots, which include quite a few in a bikini, as was reported by Maxim in their recent interview with her.

VP Racing Fuels is one of a handful of companies Nunes works with. In the case of that particular client, it is double duty as she models for them, and is also one of their parts specialist as reported by Decider. She is also a product specialist for Nitto Tires, Audi, and 4 Wheel Parts. What many people don’t know about her is that she actually has worked as a certified engine mechanic for BMW, Ford, Audi, and Acura. She makes it clear in interviews that she isn’t just on the show to be pretty, she can really turn a wrench, and that is why she is a part of the Gotham Garage.

Maxim gave Nunes their full “dream girl” endorsement for not only being possibly one of the most attractive engine mechanics in the world, but for loving to eat tacos by the bunch. They also loved her perfect date idea which would be grabbing some In-N-Out and having beer while sitting on the tailgate of a truck. Brobible gave her a thumbs up as well, citing her as “marriage material.”

While Netflix doesn’t publish the ratings of their shows, Car Masters: Rust to Riches, has been getting some solid reviews and good buzz among serious car lovers on Twitter who have piled in asking for another season. A few have left marriage proposals for Nunes as well, so maybe Brobible was on to something. Netflix has not announced a second season for the show yet, but if social media buzz can be used to gauge interest, a second season may be a solid bet.