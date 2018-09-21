Kylie Jenner Gets Handsy With BFF Jordyn Woods In Matching Nude Bodysuits

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods couldn’t get any closer. With the launch of Kylie X Jordyn, a makeup collaboration between the two best friends, Kylie took to Instagram to share a photo of her and Jordyn looking fierce in matching nude bodysuits. Kylie’s bodysuit is a camel color with a gold undertone while Jordyn’s is a darker shade with a rose undertone. Both ladies look stunning as they pose on set. Kylie kneels above her best friend and places a hand on Jordyn’s wrist which rests on her hip.

The women delightfully have matching rose-gold manicures, which only add to the opulence of the shot. Jordyn pouts and looks off camera, showing large gold hoops dangling from her ears. Both ladies went with a long-hair look. Kylie’s black hair falls all the way to her legs and is pin-straight while Jordyn Hollywood wave is definitely trendy.

Kylie and Jordyn hit the perfect pose. It is unclear what both ladies are looking at off camera, but their gazes are strong and intense, proving why they are such successful women in the modeling, beauty and social media industry.

Kylie captioned the photo to announce the 15-minute countdown to the release of the makeup collaboration through Kylie Cosmetics. In just under 30 minutes, the picture has already gained over 430,000 like and 4,000 comments.

Kylie and Jordyn have been hyping up their collaboration for quite some time now. Both stars have shared numerous pictures of the photoshoot, as well as photos featuring the makeup products themselves. Kylie X Jordyn comes with an eyeshadow palette, three lip colors and a highlighter kit. The collaboration features royal tones and almost everything is a warm shade. Jordyn, who looks absolutely stunning in gold, collaborated with Kylie to produce makeup products that matched her personal brand.

The packaging is super cute and accentuates the bond between the best friends. Cartoon doodles decorate the packaging so that Kylie and Jordyn practically look like doll illustrations.

The names of some of the shades in the collaboration are nods at Kylie and Jordyn’s friendship. “Don’t Ever Leave Me,” “Marry Me,” and “Soul Mate” are all notable shade colors that really represent the bond between the two girls. The box that the makeup comes in is decorated with embossed lettering that spells out “Wife Life”.

The collection, if bought as a bundle, is priced at $124.