Kourtney Kardashian & Luka Sabbat Dating Exclusively, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Kourtney Kardashian and her rumored new boyfriend, Luka Sabbat are allegedly dating exclusively.

According to a Sept. 21 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat have been at each other’s sides constantly over the past week, and sources claim that they’re on the fast track to becoming a couple.

“Kourtney and Luka are exclusive and are edging toward becoming boyfriend and girlfriend. They say they’re taking it slow, but they’re moving faster than that in actuality,” an insider told the magazine.

In addition, the source revealed that Luka has met Kourtney’s children, but only because the pair were friends before they began dating. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star did not introduce him as her new boyfriend in the same way that she did her previously man, Younes Bendjima, whom she dated for nearly two years before the couple split in early August.

“[Kourtney and Luka have] been inseparable. He’s met her kids before from being friends with the family, so it’s not like she’s introducing a new guy in their lives like she did with Younes,” the insider confessed.

“Kourtney has known Luka forever. He’s a friend of the entire family and always hangs with the girls. There is nothing romantic going on.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat were spotted having dinner together last weekend at Hollywood hot spot, The Nice Guy. The next night, they were seen together again as they jetted off across the country to Chicago for the opening of TAO nightclub.

Kardashian, 39, and Sabbat, 20, are 19 years years apart in age. However, sources have told People Magazine that the age difference doesn’t bother Kourtney at all.

“Kourtney really doesn’t feel like she’s almost 40, she’s actually feeling younger than she has in years. She’s never felt sexier or more in control and dating younger guys just adds to her feeling of empowerment. Right now Kourtney just wants to have fun, she’s got young energy and honestly questions whether a guy her own age could even keep up with her,” an insider previously told Hollywood Life.

Kourtney is said to be happy with Luka, and thinks that he is very charming. In addition Kardashian’s family is rumored to approve of the relationship despite the age gap.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Karashian’s personal and private life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on E!