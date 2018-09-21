Kim Kardashian Just Posted A Hilarious Photo Of Saint West Pretending To Be Kanye On Instagram

Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram on Friday afternoon to share a hilarious photo of her middle child, Saint, looking a bit different. In the photo, Saint holds up a picture of dad Kanye West’s face on a stick to cover his own. To see Kanye’s face on such an adorably small body is hilarious and Kim even thought so herself captioning the photo, “Guess who,” followed by a laughing/crying emoji.

The photoset answers its own caption. A quick swipe reveals that it is Saint West (Kim and Kanye’s only son) behind the disguise. The photo of Kanye, which is life-sized if not larger, features the rapper grinning from ear to ear. The family resemblance is seen in the second picture as Saint holds the picture of his dad off to the side. With the side-by-side comparison of Kanye and Saint, it’s obvious that Saint has traits from both parents. His eye shape is more Kardashian, while his eye color definitely came from dad Kanye.

Kim doesn’t post pictures of her kids that often, but when she does, the attention the star gets is wild. With over 117.8 million followers, Kim has already received over 630,000 likes on the photo and over 5,000 comments in just a half hour.

Saint doesn’t usually get featured on his mother’s Instagram, although it isn’t totally uncommon. It’s just that with the recent arrival of Kim and Kanye’s youngest child, Chicago, a lot of the photos feature the precious baby. And let’s not forget Kim’s status as reigning selfie-queen of the world. She also uses Instagram to plug her latest business endeavors, including any activity from her beauty line, KKW Beauty. From selfie-taking to child rearing, Kim is definitely busy enough to not document every single moment of every single day on social media.

She did, however, share an absolutely adorable moment of Saint and Chicago just a few weeks ago. In the photo, Saint is holding Chicago on his shoulders and looks absolutely thrilled to have a new sister to play with.

Kanye’s presence in his children’s lives seems full of smiles. Kim shared a picture of her first child, North, kissing her dad’s cheek.

“I can still feel the love,” the star writes. While Kim is reportedly upset with Kanye for wanting to relocate to Chicago, it seems that their family has enough love to weather any inconvenience. It’s not like busy schedules or extreme lifestyles have stopped the family before.