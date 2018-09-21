‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday, September 24: Abbott Family Uproar, Victor Bonds With Jack

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, September 24 bring an unexpected moment of bonding between potential brothers. However, a family united for an intervention breaks apart.

Victor (Eric Braeden) and Jack (Peter Bergman) bond, according to She Knows Soaps. These two do not want to be brothers, and somehow that fact unites them in their horror. Both Jack and Victor end up toasting to the possibility that the DNA test will show that they are not related. After all, how could these mortal enemies actually be half-brothers?

While the DNA results aren’t revealed on Monday, both men tensely wait on what Nate (Brooks Darnell) reveals when he opens them.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) spirals further out of control. Instead of the thrill of winning, lately he’s only tasted the bitterness of defeat, and losing all that money is putting an inordinate amount of stress on Billy. When Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) expresses that betting isn’t feeling fun anymore, Billy snaps back at her suggesting that they just don’t discuss better. She’s not willing to support his betting, but Phyllis isn’t ready to walk away either, which leaves her in an awkward position.

Next week on #YR, the Abbotts stage an intervention, the paternity results are in and #Shick debates coming clean before their big day. pic.twitter.com/mbImsEy5GR — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 21, 2018

Finally, Jill (Jess Walton) shows up in Genoa City for Billy’s intervention. She had no clue about her son falling back into his addiction, and she’s apprehensive. She tries to blame Phyllis, but Jack reminds everybody that the addict is the one at fault. Right now nobody realizes that Summer (Hunter King) tempted Billy to win a stupid bet and Kyle (Michael Mealor) went against Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) wishes and set Billy up to fall even further down into gambling.

It shouldn’t be surprising to his family that Billy feels ganged up on when they all begin to tell him how their gambling is hurting his life and theirs. He’s gone through all this before, and he’s ruined his life in the process. Some of his family worries that Billy self-sabotages every time his life is going well. Right now, he’s at the top of his professional career as CEO of Jabot, and yet he’s throwing it all away by embezzling money to gamble. It’s not even like Billy needs the money. He’s merely after the thrill, but lately, the thrill is gone.

While Traci (Beth Maitland) doesn’t want to take over as CEO, she might have to in order to save the family business.