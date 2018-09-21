Eric Braeden Speaks Out Against ‘The Young And The Restless’ Casting Decision

Long-time star of The Young and the Restless Eric Braeden spoke out about the recent details that his co-star Doug Davidson revealed about being let go from the show after 40 years.

Braeden, who the Inquisitr reported is on vacation in Germany for the entire month of September, took to Twitter to share his opinion about Y&R‘s recent casting decisions.

The Victor Newman actor tweeted the following.

“I normally don’t express my opinions reg the casting on Y&R! That’s the privilege of those who produce the show! However, this is a time when I have to make an exception! I’m still on vacation, hence my comment comes a little late: to let DOUGIE DAVIDSON GO is an egregious mistake.”

The actor who portrays the infamous Newman patriarch went on to write this.

“My plea to management: we have lost some all time fan favorites! D DAVIDSON has been with the show for, I think, 39 years, and people have loved him! Same for CHRISTIAN Le BLANC, GREG RIKART, Eileen DAVIDSON (who left on her own volition)!”

Last week, Paul Williams actor Doug Davidson announced via Twitter that he’d been fired from Y&R, according to the Inquisitr. In response to fan questions, Davidson let outraged fans know that the show is doing away with history and letting him go by not including him in any upcoming storylines.

What’s possibly worrisome about Braeden’s tweets is that Christian Le Blanc, who portrays legal eagle Michael in Genoa City, is also included. So far, there’s no official word that Le Blanc is leaving the show, but given that so many others are out, it’s possible he won’t be on as much or that his role will be dramatically reduced in the coming months. Right now on the show, Michael recently defended Lily (Christel Khalil), and she’s serving a year in prison over Hilary’s death.

Speaking of Khalil, she also recently announced a move to recurring so that she can pursue other opportunities. Joining Davidson in leaving the show during the past year are former co-stars, Greg Rikaart (Kevin), Eileen Davidson (Ashley), Mishael Morgan (Hilary), Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Robert Adamson (Noah), and Tristan Lake Leabu (Reed). Thad Luckinbill also made a return as J.T. Hellstrom, and he left after a few months.

In 2018 this is who & how many #YR has lost so far………. pic.twitter.com/yOF4QLzLue — Niktor Newman (@Niktor_Newman) September 21, 2018

For now, fans are left wondering what’s going on with the show that has recently lost so many familiar faces and gained so many new faces. Even Summer actress, Hunter King, will have a temporary recast, but she’ll only be gone a few days at least.