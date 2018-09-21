‘RHOBH’ Season 9: Did Lisa Vanderpump Confirm Her Feud With Erika Jayne And Lisa Rinna On Twitter?

Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna may have a lot of backlash coming their way.

Lisa Vanderpump may have just confirmed her rumored feud with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna.

After Erika and Lisa R. filmed a video from a cast photo shoot, claiming someone was refusing to come out of her dressing room, rumors began swirling which suggested Lisa V. was the on-set diva. A short time later, a fan on Twitter suggested that because Erika and Lisa R. had allegedly taken a stand against Lisa V., they would soon be facing backlash from viewers of the show.

On September 21, Reality Blurb shared a screenshot with readers taken from Twitter in which Lisa V. was seen responding to a fan who said there “will be a lot” of hate coming to Erika and Lisa R.

“[Lisa Rinna] and [Erika Jayne] better buckle up for the hate coming their way. They can’t take [Lisa Vanderpump] down,” a fan wrote on September 18.

Then, after a second fan added that there will be a lot of backlash sent to the ladies, Lisa V. responded with a pink heart emoji.

Earlier this week, after Erika and Lisa R.’s video was shared on Lisa R.’s Instagram page and quickly deleted, an insider spoke out about the drama, claiming that in addition to the reported drama between the three women, Lisa R. is also at odds with Dorit Kemsley and Teddi Mellencamp.

“There is beef between Dorit and LVP, and LVP and Teddi Mellencamp,” an insider told Us Weekly. “They did a cast shoot for the new promo shots and Lisa wanted to shoot separately and do hair and makeup separately.”

Lisa V. has been filming the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the past few months with the returning women of the show, including Kyle Richards and Camille Grammer, and new cast member Denise Richards.

Although Lisa Vanderpump and Dorit Kemsley were rumored to be at odds after a dog Dorit adopted from Vanderpump Dogs ended up at a Los Angeles animal shelter, Lisa V. shot down rumors of a feud during an interview with TMZ days ago.

“She did not give [the dog] to a shelter,” Lisa V. said. “She gave it to somebody who really wanted the dog who assured her it was going to a loving home and that’s what Dorit thought. She would not drop the dog off at a shelter.”

“Dorit did nothing wrong, she believed the dog would be going to a good home. End of story,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 will begin airing on Bravo TV sometime later this year.