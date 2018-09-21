Julianne Hough Shows Off Sexy Hair Flips And A Whole Lot Of Leg In Her Latest Instagram Post

Julianna Hough is back at it again and fans are definitely not complaining. The star posted a Boomerang to her 4.4 million followers Friday afternoon showing off her toned legs and voluminous hair. In the video, Hough arches her back and flips her hair to the camera as she perfectly poses her killer body. A black long-sleeve crop top and matching booty shorts only further show off Hough’s healthy physique.

In the caption, she encourages her followers to “find your confidence,” she finishes the thought with another instruction, “connect to your [fire emoji]”. The actress pretty is famous for outward beauty but from the looks of her social media, she preaches the importance of cultivating positive traits like confidence, kindness, and philanthropy.

The video was taken behind-the-scenes for a Women’s Health Magazine shoot which makes sense considering Hough actively promotes a healthy lifestyle. The actress wrote about a previous appearance in the magazine by writing on her website, “The magazine did a great job in getting my truth across their glossy pages. All the time I get questions from fans about my supposedly-strict diet regimen, what type of cardio I do and for how long,” she says before continuing with the following.

“Honestly, that’s just not my jam. I don’t want to be tethered to those types of routines. I want to participate in this wonderful life with fun, happy energy and delicious food. These qualities, I believe, do not come from counting calories or clocking hours sprinting on a hamster wheel.”

Hough’s relationship with healthy living seems to be cultivated from a deep well of self-love and gratitude. Her attitude towards fitness stems from her love of spending time with others and hanging out outdoors.

“If you’re moving your body for the sole purpose of being skinny, you’re missing out on so much more. Get your friends together for a game of dodgeball; you’ll laugh so hard you won’t even realize you’re getting toned from head to toe. Or, hit up the great outdoors and go for a hike! This is always where I get the most mental clarity.”

The actress doesn’t want women to feel as though their size and weight ties in directly with overall happiness. In fact, she actively promotes happiness over being “skinny.” In a total quote-worthy post, Hough explains, “Strong and smiling beats size all day, every day.”

It’s apparent that the world adores Hough for her honestly about fitness and health. With more than 12,000 likes in the first hour alone, it seems that Hough has really made a name for herself in terms of fitness and the promotion of overall wellness.