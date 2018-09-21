'The Voice' coach thinks he has all the right moves

Fans of The Voice know that the person most impressed with coach Blake Shelton’s dance moves is Blake Shelton. But he wants to show Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and Jennifer Hudson that he can Floss, and it’s hysterical.

Hollywood Life is getting fans ready for Season 15 of the hit reality singing contest with some glimpses of what they can expect from the current pool of coaches. It looks like girlfriend Gwen Stefani’s sons must be a huge influence on Shelton because he not only knows what Flossing is, but he knows how to do it. Sort of.

In the video clip posted to Twitter, the country music star jumps up in front of Kelly Clarkson’s big red chair to show her his dance moves.

“Look at it! Look at my floss!”

It’s not shocking that Adam Levine and Clarkson burst out laughing at Shelton’s efforts, but he’s not discouraged.

But there is more to see in the new season than Blake’s dance moves, because Clarkson wants to remind everyone that she won in her first season with singer Brynn Cartelli, which makes her the current queen of The Voice, and she has her eye on repeating that big win.

Clarkson will certainly use her new “queen” status to lure contestants to team KC this season. After one excellent performance, the queen can’t control herself any longer.

“Please! For the love of God! Pick me!”

Season 15 of The Voice will be back on NBC on September 24.

But even though Season 15 of The Voice hasn’t aired yet, NBC already has huge plans for the 16th season of the show that has fans tuning in week after week. For the season that will start in the spring, musician and recent EGOT winner John Legend will take the place of Dream Girls star Jennifer Hudson.

Legend, who is notorious on Twitter, along with his witty wife, Chrissy Teigen, has already told fans on the social medium to look out for him on Season 16 of The Voice.

“I’m thrilled to join the coaches of The Voice. I’ve been a guest and mentor on the show multiple times, and I’m so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift. I hope the world is ready for #TeamJL.”

Legend just picked up an Emmy Award for his role in the television musical, Jesus Christ Superstar, and that was the cherry on the sundae that is his trophy shelf which includes several Grammys, an Oscar, and a Tony Award.