Emma Stone And Jonah Hill Happy To Team Up For Netflix’s ‘Maniac’ 11 Years After ‘Superbad’: ‘It Was Great’

Even though it’s been 11 years since they last teamed up on the hit film Superbad — launching both of their careers into superstardom — Emma Stone and Jonah Hill picked up right where they left off on their latest project together.

Recently, the pair sat down for an interview with People, where they shared what it was like to have the opportunity to work together once again — this time on Netflix’s show, Maniac, which is streaming now. According to IMDB.com, the show is centered around two strangers who take part in a “mysterious pharmaceutical trial.” In the trial, despite not expecting any drastic side effects from the experimental drugs… something goes terribly wrong.

After shooting Superbad, Emma said that she and Hill had stayed in touch over the years — but also that it was nice to be able to see each other rather frequently while shooting the Netflix series.

“We’ve always stayed in touch, so it wasn’t really like, ‘Oh my god, we haven’t seen each other for a decade and now we’re getting to know each other again!’ But it was amazing to spend so much time in a row together.”

Hill shared in the same sentiments as his co-star, saying that it was nice to be able to see Emma on a regular basis as they shot the series.

According to Emma Stone, @ManiacNetflix is the “most absurd and insane thing that I’ve worked on” https://t.co/sbMBRu8Po3 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) September 21, 2018

“Yeah, it was just condensed. Working with people in our business, if you love them, is great because it’s like a really concentrated amount of time. We’re always in different places making stuff, so it was great,” he told reporters.

And the friends didn’t stop there. As Vanity Fair shares, the pair couldn’t stop singing each other’s praises as they walked together on the red carpet for the series launch, regularly gushing over how talented the other actor is.

“She started off amazing at 17, and went through large periods of life and growth, and she has all my love and respect. I really admire her. She’s the best person,” Hill said of Stone.

In return, Emma heavily complimented her acting pal, saying that he has an “immense wisdom” as well as talent and loyalty. Following this project, both Hill and Stone have a few more projects in the works. According to IMDB, Stone has two movies — Zombieland 2 and The Croods 2— in pre-production. Also slated for her is the film Cruella, where Emma will play Cruella de Vil herself.

And as for Hill? He has The Beach Bum, How To Train your Dragon: The Hidden World, and The Ballad Of Richard Jewell coming up in the next year.

You can catch Maniac now, available to stream via Netflix.