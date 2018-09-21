Following Florence, More Storms Loom In The Atlantic

Four storms being monitored.

After Hurricane Florence hit the Carolina Coast last week, the National Hurricane Center has revealed that it is monitoring four disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Four potential storms have appeared in the Atlantic, signaling an end to the period of calm in the area following Florence. All four storms have the potential to develop into a tropical storm or hurricane — but so far none of them have received that designation, nor a name.

One disturbance has been given a 60 percent chance of developing into such a storm within a week — thankfully it is the storm that is the furthest away. That potential storm is currently sitting just off the coast of Africa, 600 miles southeast of the Cape Verde Islands.

The NHC forecasts that this particular storm will develop slowly, expecting it to move westwards at 20 miles per hour. That would put the potential hurricane on track to hit many of the Caribbean islands — including Puerto Rico and Haiti — with a potential landfall in Florida. That is still a very early forecast, but the NHC needs to make early projections in order to prepare for any potential threat.

#GOESEast is keeping an eye on two disturbances in the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center says a tropical wave off the coast of Africa has a 20% chance of becoming an organized storm in the next 48 hours and a 60% chance over the next 5 days. Latest: https://t.co/rLDbV2tksB pic.twitter.com/p4YSp2jhHI — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 21, 2018

There is one disturbance that has a 70 percent chance of developing into a named storm currently sitting in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, between Bermuda and the Azores. That storm may receive a name — being scheduled to be Hurricane or Tropical Storm Kirk — but it is not expected to make landfall anywhere.The NHC projects that this weather pattern will fade out while still in the ocean.

The two other disturbances are currently given less than a 50 percent chance of developing into a storm, but could hit land sooner than the larger storm off the African coast. The first is located near Bermuda, but forecasters said that “a combination of dry air and strong upper-level winds is expected to inhibit any significant development over the next few days.” for this weather pattern. The second sits off the coast of the United States — near the Carolinas — and is headed toward Georgia and Florida. This second storm has only been given a 20 percent chance of developing into a tropical storm.

There have been 10 tropical systems so far this season, with Tropical Storm Joyce — which never made landfall anywhere — the most recent. Florence has been the only major hurricane of the season, and could prove even more problematic for the Carolinas. As the Wilmington Star News reports, continuing rain from the system could find itself pounding on Wilmington, North Carolina, yet again.