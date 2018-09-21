Bizarre Video Of Donald Trump ‘Hissing Weirdly’ At Reporters Goes Viral — One Reporter Found The Real Story

A strange and disturbing video appearing to show Donald Trump hissing like a snake toward reporters in the White House went viral on Friday.

A bizarre and disturbing video of Donald Trump that appeared to show him making a strange facial expression and hissing in snakelike fashion toward a group of White House reporters went viral on Friday morning, thanks to the pop culture sight BoingBoing, which posted the video on its blog, with the headline “Donald Trump hissing weirdly at reporters.”

As The Atlantic Monthly has noted, Trump drew attention during his first presidential debate with Hillary Clinton in 2016 for his unsettling habit of repeatedly sniffing loudly and frequent intervals. Trump was again struck with a sniffing attack during his nationally televised speech on October 13 of 2017, in which he announced that the United States would withdraw from a nuclear deal with Iran, as The Palmer Report noted.

But Trump’s odd hissing appears to be a new phenomenon.

“Is this how he shushes people??? I had a gym teach who’s ‘shhhh’ came out as ‘sssssss’ although he didn’t otherwise conflate the sounds. Or is trump just hissing at them?” wondered one Twitter user.

“For real? He is seriously ill with something. I keep watching the clip and its disturbing to know someone this off balance, this weird, this mentally impaired is in our WH,” wrote another Twitter user on Friday. “Normal has left the building. Now we’re have Trump hissing and a Senate that’s just as crazy.”

Watch the video of Trump “hissing,” that was created and first posted by Twitter user @skolanach, before being picked up by BoingBoing, below.

The original Twitter poster, apparently as a joke, uploaded the hissing video with the caption, “Trump asked whether Brett Kavanaugh will withdraw from the process.” But as was soon discovered, Trump’s “hiss” had nothing to do with Trump’s Supreme Court nominee who, as the Inquisitr has reported, has been accused of attempted rape.

After the video began to trend on Twitter, Matt Novak, a journalist with the tech news site Gizmodo, did some detective work and found the source of the hissing Trump video. In fact, Novak discovered, “It’s a little less scary in context, I promise. A little less scary.”

The original video, Novak found, came from a December 5, 2017, meeting in the White House Roosevelt Room, in which Trump met with several Republican senators to discuss the massive $1.5 trillion tax bill that according to an analysis by Vox.com provides most of its benefits to the wealthiest Americans while largely leaving middle-class and low-wage taxpayers out in the cold.

Here is the video, as uncovered by Novak, in full context, which appears to show Trump attempting to stop reporters’ questions by saying, “Thank you very much.”

Trump recently accused NBC News of having “fudged” a video in which he admits that he fired FBI Director James Comey because of “the Russia thing.” But as Gizmodo reported, while there is no evidence that the “Russia thing” video was “fudged,” the hissing video actually was — at least a little.