Kate Hudson & Goldie Hawn Share Famous Matching Laughs In Photo From ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’

In case you missed Thursday’s Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kate Hudson shared an Instagram picture of the interview between herself, mom Goldie Hawn, and Degeneres. Hudson, 39, and Hawn, 72, seem to be having the time of their life in the photo (who doesn’t on the Ellen show?), as is evident by their twinning laughter. Hawn sits comfortably next to her daughter, who is 39 weeks pregnant and about to pop. While Hawn wears a ruffled semi-transparent white eyelet cotton dress, her pregnant daughter looks quite the opposite in a black pantsuit and platform cheetah-print heels.

Apparently, this is the first time Kate Hudson has ever done a TV interview with her mom, as she said in the photo’s caption.

“What a blast doing a show with my mom and Ellen. First time ever on a talk show with Mama Goldie.”

As the birth of Hudson’s third child is imminent, naturally, the mother-daughter duo engaged in hilarious conversation regarding Hudson’s past labor with son Bingham who was born in 2011, says People. Hawn told a story about how in the midst of her daughter’s labor, which went 18 hours, she was so hungry she had to dart out of the room, returning later with a bag of Doritos and pizza.

Another story about that labor involved Hawn asking Hudson how long the labor would be because she had apparently planned on going for a swim and having a massage.

“…[Mom] called me when I was in labor and said, ‘I was about to take a swim and then I was going to have a massage. How long do you think you’re going to be laboring?” Hudson described.

“And I was like, ‘I don’t know, mom!’ I’m like calling the nurse going, ‘Do you know how long I’m going to be laboring? My mom wants to swim.”

Despite their minor separations during Hudson’s labor, the duo of blonde actresses seems to be close as ever, especially in the running of Fabletics, Hudson’s fitness clothing line. Hudson’s caption on the Ellen photo she shared stated her excitement for the upcoming release of her mom’s new collection in the line.

“I’m so proud of my mom for what she has created over 14 years and how far its come. So happy to have her on board.????Collection launches next week???? @officialgoldiehawn @theellenshow#FableticsFriday #FableticsCoFounder#MamaGoldie #MindUp,” Hudson wrote.

Hudson is pregnant with her third child, a girl, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, says E! Online. Apparently, she is due any day now but still has yet to choose a name for the new bundle of joy.