‘Big Brother 20’ Spoilers: Will The Final Houseguests Be Met With A Bitter Jury?

A spoiler alert is now in place.

As the summer ends, fans of “Big Brother” are dying to know two things. One, who will the final two houseguests be? And two, will they survive a jury of people whose games they effectively ended?

It’s always an interesting conundrum for the final two houseguests because they will have to balance the idea of seeming like a strong player against not making any enemies on the jury. Last season, fans saw just how a bitter jury could impact votes, Hollywood Reporter wrote. Paul, who was favorted to win over pot-banging Josh, lost by one vote for the second season in a row. The “Big Brother” Season 19 jury has been accused of voting emotionally instead of picking who actually played the better game.

But isn’t proper jury management part of the BB game? Critics of Paul were quick to point out that maybe he played too hard and scorned more people than he needed to.

Right now, the final three houseguests are getting ready for the final, and probably most important, HOH of the summer. JC, Kaycee, and Tyler all have their own reasons for why they should be this season’s winner. But one question is certainly on all their minds during their final days in the BB house. How will the jury vote?

Fan theories have been passed around the internet for weeks and it seems that it really is anyone’s guess as to who wins.

The jury, as it stands right now, is made up of the self-destructive alliance FOUTTE (Bayleigh, Rockstar, Scottie, Faysel, and Haleigh), two Level 6 members (Brett and Angela), and Sam. Scottie pointed out before his second eviction that he was concerned that Level 6 wasn’t thinking about the jury votes. By eliminating all five FOUTTE members, Level 6 essentially made the opposing alliance the deciding force in the jury vote. If the FOUTTE alliance votes together, that means five votes will go to one houseguest. In a jury of nine people, five is the magic number.

Kaycee has been praised for her loyalty and ability to when competitions. Tyler who played a hard game and essentially worked as a puppetmaster this season has been met with some criticism about his cutthroat game style. JC is one of the least favored to win just because of the incredible gameplay of his two opponents. However, BB 19’s Josh was not predicted to win and yet is the current reigning champion.

No matter how the final HOH of the summer turns out it is guaranteed that at least one member of Level 6 will be in the top two. That person will have to work very hard to explain to the FOUTTE jury members why they deserve to win the grand prize. It might not be that hard. Rockstar approached Brett in the BB house to see if they could form an alliance. Rockstar who openly called Brett “disgusting” in an epic rant showed how she could shed her feelings for the game. We’ll see if she’ll keep that up now that she’s on the other side of the house.

Level 6 jury members, Angela and Brett, will also have a tough decision. Angela, who is “in love” with Tyler will probably give him her vote no matter what. But what if he doesn’t make it to the end (despite having a final two deal with both of the other houseguests)? Brett was completely blindsided in his eviction and an emotionally charged jury vote wouldn’t be all too surprising.

It looks like this season will end with an alliance vote. Swing voters (like Sam and JC, if he gets evicted) won’t hold as much power as they usually do.

This season has been full of epic twists and turns. As a notable improvement from last season, fans will be eager to tune into next week’s finale to see how it all plays out.