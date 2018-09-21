‘The Young And The Restless’ Makes Temporary Recast For Hunter King

Fans of The Young and the Restless will soon notice something different about Summer Newman.

According to a TV Insider report, Summer actress Hunter King will be temporarily recast, so that King can fulfill her commitments to Life In Pieces. King portrays Clementine on the popular CBS sitcom.

Temporarily replacing King as the bratty granddaughter of Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) — and daughter of Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) — is actress Bayley Corman. Corman’s episodes begin airing on October 1. Fans of King’s spunky version of Summer will be relieved to see the actress back in Genoa City starting Thursday, October 4.

Corman’s acting credits include short roles on Modern Family, Jane the Virgin, and 2 Broke Girls. While she won’t portray Summer for long, it will be interesting to see her take on the GC vixen.

Fans who are interested in catching up on the first three seasons of Life in Pieces,and watching King in her role on that show, can do so via CBS. The show is set to join the CBS lineup with a mid-season premiere. Interestingly, King’s sister, Joey King joins the cast for season 4, according to a TV Line report. Joey portrays Morgan, a pregnant teen in the upcoming storyline who plans to give her baby up for adoption.

Currently, The Young and the Restless spoilers from Inquisitr reveal that Summer gets blindsided by her ex Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) sound rejection of her, and his further refusal to continue as friends. Expect Kyle’s new flirtation with Arturo (Jason Canela) and Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) sister Lola (Sasha Calle) to cause some significant jealousy from Summer. She’s already pouting that Kyle finally said no to her terrible antics.

Also, Summer is just off a summertime bet with Kyle to bed her mom’s boyfriend Billy (Jason Thompson). Although Summer managed to lure Billy back into his gambling addiction, she failed to attract him into her bed in order to destroy Phyllis and Billy’s relationship. She did, however, manage to send Billy back down the rabbit hole of addictive behavior, and that could result in a demolished relationship anyway.

Summer also holds a considerable secret over her parents — Nick and Phyllis — because she’s one of only a few people who know that they had a one night stand. This knowledge could blow up Nick and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) upcoming wedding, as well as throw another wrench in the gears for Phyllis and Billy. Summer took some hush money from Nick, but it still might not be enough to keep her quiet.