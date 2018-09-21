Emily Ratajkowski Bares Her Abs And Hips In White Two Piece Outfit In Milan

Emily Ratajkowski has done it again. The svelte model took to Instagram Friday morning to show off some of her figure to her 19.6 million followers.

The star certainly did not disappoint. In an all-white ensemble, Ratajkowkski leaned against a reflective wall and sported her signature pout. Sheer white curtains encapsulated the picture and the sunshine pouring in gave the model an ethereal glow.

Ratajkowski, who has a killer body, showed off her hard-earned abs in her low-rise white skirt. She stuck her hip out in a provocative pose, which added an incredible angle to the already luxurious shot. Her crop top, a white v-neck, is exceptionally flattering.

The star simply captioned the photo, “Milano,” followed by a sparkling star emoji. While Ratajkowski didn’t use the geotag feature that Instagram offers, it’s clear that she’s in Italy just from the straight-forward caption alone.

In just over three hours the model has already accrued over 630,000 likes and over 2,000 comments on the snap. Most of her comments section is filled with adoring fans obsessing over the model’s striking beauty. Content like this is perfectly normal for Emily, as she posts almost every day. Her pictures usually include her scampering around tropical beaches in bikinis or strutting her street style in faraway cities.

Emily Ratajkowski has posted glorious sunshine-filled pictures before. In fact, golden hour (the perfect time right before sunset where the lighting is dreamy) seems to be one of her favorites as her feed is filled with other sunny-spot shots. The sun serves to enhance Ratajkowski’s gorgeous eyes and her natural warm glow. Her dark features stand out really well under sunlight, and the model is milking the summer weather for all it’s worth.

Reflections also seem to be one of Emily’s favorites as the model loves to take and post-mirror pictures featuring her incredible body. The model knows she looks great at every angle and wants the world to know it too.

In one of her mirror shots, it seems that the white crop top she is wearing may match the skirt from today’s post. Both the skirt and crop top feature vertical pleating. While Ratajkowski may have bought these items as a set, it’s only a statement to her fashion expertise that she’s able to mix and match her clothing.

The model — who got married earlier this year — seems to be enjoying her new life as a married woman. She’s not just another pretty face either, as the model is a known activist who often posts about women’s rights.