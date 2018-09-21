Kim Kardashian Exhausted By Kanye West’s Behavior, Per ‘People’

Kim Kardashian is said to be getting exhausted by Kanye West’s behavior. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is reportedly tired of having to deal with her husband’s outbursts and rants.

According to a Sept. 21 report by People Magazine, Kim Kardashian often gets overwhelmed by Kanye West’s erratic behavior. Sources tell the outlet that the rapper often has “a million things” on his mind that he wants to do, and it can be exasperating for his family.

“He’s moving to Chicago. No, he’s working on new music. No, he’s doing some sort of memorial to his mom. He’s focusing on Kim and the kids. He’s withdrawing. He wants to be social. It never stops. He’s not focused right now… It seems that this started with his dad’s diagnosis, I don’t know for sure, but it’s definitely becoming more frequent,” an insider said of West’s ever-changing priorities.

The insider goes on to say that Kanye has been exhibiting worrisome behavior again, including late night text messages, lack of sleep, and boundless energy. “He’s not making a lot of sense,” the source stated.

Recently, Kanye West announced to fans that he would be moving back to his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, and “never” leaving again. However, Kim Kardashian allegedly has no plans to make the Windy City her permanent home.

“When it comes to their living situation, Kim and Kanye have had a long distance marriage in the past. She isn’t concerned about this. She spent a lot of time in L.A. while Kanye was in Jackson Hole for his album. Chicago will be the same — Kim and the kids will join Kanye when they can and then Kim will be in L.A. when she needs to,” the insider said.

Kim is reportedly just fine with being at home with the couple’s children, North, Saint, and Chicago. She has the help of nannies and her famous family, and is said to have a great balance between her family and career.

The source also adds that Kim Kardashian does not agree with everything Kanye West does and says, but that she “always” stands by her husband. “They always have each other’s backs and will always go to bat for one another,” the insider claims.

Kim and Kanye have been through a lot in their relationship, but it seems that the reality star will continue to love and support her husband despite his controversial comments and actions.