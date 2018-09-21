‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Casting News: Jennifer Gareis Back On Contract As Donna Logan

Bold and the Beautiful fans will be delighted to learn that fan-favorite Jennifer Gareis is back on contract as Donna Logan, according to Twitter. The blonde bombshell made the announcement on Twitter yesterday and posted a pic of herself standing outside the CBS studios.

“#Donna is back!! So exited (sic) for this new #adventure! I can’t wait to find out my #storyline!! What do you want to see?”

Donna’s sister, Katie (Heather Tom) will be getting married next week Wednesday, and the casting spoilers revealed that she and Ashley Jones — who plays Bridget Forrester — would be at the wedding. Both were last seen at Hope’s (Annika Noelle) August wedding, as well as her May wedding — which was canceled. The writers have cleverly used the wedding story lines to instill sweet rituals, as well as indulging fans by bringing back some of their favorite characters.

So, Bold and the Beautiful fans were not surprised to see the Logan women coming together for a wedding again next week, but news of her being back on a contractual basis has caught viewers unaware. According to CBS Soaps In Depth, Gareis’ first contract airdate will be around the middle of October, just in time for fall sweeps. Perhaps the very fact that she is returning will result in some drama.

As soon as the news hit that the seasoned actress was returning, there was much speculation about who her love interest would be. Viewers have been longing for a new love storyline which does not involve the usual suspects. It seems as if the writers may have something interesting up their sleeves this time around.

Longtime BB fans will remember that Donna has been involved with a number of the male characters currently on-screen — in the typical Logan fashion. She was married to Eric (John McCook) and lovingly called him her “honey bear.” If she fancies getting her hair getting ripped out by Quinn (Rena Sofer), she could certainly go for the patriarch of the Forresters.

Gareis herself speculated about a possible storyline if she were to ever return. She noted that she and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) have shared a very intimate past and that they were about to get married. He left her at the altar after Katie told him that she had overheard Donna say that she didn’t really love him, and was just marrying him to spite Stephanie.

Others were wondering if she would hook up with ex-husband Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) again since “Jonna” fans certainly enjoyed their chemistry. In fact, many would like it if their son Marcus (Texas Battle) would return so that they could be seen as a family unit. B&B fans may recall that Marcus left L.A. before his father arrived. Interestingly, Spears tagged Battle when fans mentioned that a reunion was in order, which seems strange considering that they’ve never actually worked together.

But this writer digresses… Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.