Khloe Kardashian Says Haters Who Dissed Baby True Online Are ‘Not Well’

Khloe Kardashian is speaking out about the online trolls who criticized her baby girl, True Thompson, online.

According to a Sept. 20 report by Life & Style Magazine, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True, 5-months-old, was recently seen in a social media snapshot with her young cousins, Kim Kardashian’s daughter, Chicago West; and Kylie Jenner’s baby girl, Stormi Webster. After the photo was posted, some online haters began to comment on the photo and even compared the three girls’ complexions.

Kardashian fans then began to defend the little girl, and Khloe shut off comments to her Instagram photos following the hurtful words. Later, one Twitter fan spoke out about the situation.

“My blood is actually boiling hearing about the completely hateful & distasteful comments people are making about @khloekardashian ‘s baby True! What is wrong with people? That baby girl is a beyond beautiful, and anyone that has evil comments should do some serious soul searching!” the fan wrote.

Khloe Kardashian then replied to the kind words, saying, “Thank you love!! Honestly people are disgusting and they are hurting themselves. For anyone to critic a baby is obviously not well.”

Unfortunately, Kardashian will likely always have to deal with negative comments about her and her family as long as she continues to post on social media.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian recently spoke out about the pros and cons of social media The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star says that she understands the responsibilities and risks that come with posting on sites such as Twitter and Instagram.

“I know that social media is a gift and a curse, but we control our own social media. You are painting a picture of yourself to the world with these snapshots in time that are going to live forever. In twenty years, people will still be able to look these images up and you need to be careful and think about your future,” Kardashian told Glamour UK.

Khloe also spoke out about being “overwhelmed” about all of the things little True will have to endure in her life, revealing that when she was young there was no social media during those critical childhood and teenage years. “That’s something I worry about,” Kardashian admitted during the interview.

