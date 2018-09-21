Christie Brinkley’s Daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, Poses Topless In Mirror Selfie

Sailor Brinkley Cook is starting to look more like her famous mother every day.

The 20-year-old is already following in the footsteps of mother Christie Brinkley by modeling. In fact, she’s starting to become a big name in the modeling world, and was even featured in a recent Sports Illustrated spread. And today, she had her Instagram followers talking after she left little to the imagination in her most recent photo.

In the image, Sailor goes topless as she covers her breasts with her arms. She holds an old school camera in her left hand as it covers part of her face. Fully on display is Sailor’s incredibly toned abs and legs, while the only piece of clothing that she is wearing is a pair of lacy white underwear.

The model appears to be wearing subtle makeup in the photo as she styles her long, blonde locks down and curly. So far, the image has earned Christie Brinkley’s daughter a lot of attention on her social media page — the image having attracted over 8,000 likes in addition to more than 140 comments.

Some fans were quick to comment on how beautiful she looks in the photo, while others, of course, pointed out the fact that she looks so much like her famous mother.

“This is sexy without driven sexuality. I dig it,” one poster enthused.

“You are your mother’s daughter beautiful and sexy,” another wrote.

“Hard work makes a shape like that. Good job Sailor,” one more gushed.

Most recently, the 20-year-old opened up to In Style about both her workout routine and how she overcame body image issues. For almost her whole life, Sailor says that she was very insecure with her own body.

“I’ve grown up with a lot of body issues. I spent my entire life being so insecure. When I did my first bikini shoot, I was worried because I don’t even have boobs; I’m a B cup. I don’t have all of these intensified assets that many bikini models do. Why should I be considered sexy?”

Additionally, Sailor shared tips on what she does for a routine before photoshoots, starting a month before the shoot and then switching her routine up 10 days before a big shoot.

“I start cutting sugar 10 days before. Every time I stop eating sugar, it’s immediate, and when you’re going to the gym every day, cutting out sugar changes the game. I see myself getting a lot more shredded,” she shared.

She also says that she likes to drink a ton of water before shoots because it enhances the appearance of her skin in photographs.