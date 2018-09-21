Robert Redford May Not Be Retired From Acting After All

At the premiere of what may be the final Robert Redford film, The Old Man & The Gun, he spoke to Variety about the film. During the brief interview, Redford states that he wishes he didn’t say he was retiring from acting. In August, Redford made the announcement that this would be his final film, and at 82, he was ready to retire from acting and move on to doing other things with his remaining years. While many fans were saddened to hear that the living legend was going to hang it up, it was also very understandable given his age and lifetime of contribution to the industry. Upon the news of his imminent retirement from the silver screen, Redford received many well wishes.

However, when Variety spoke to him about his earlier retirement announcement during the premiere for his latest piece, Redford quickly said: “That was a mistake. I should never have said that.”

Redford didn’t say anything about a new role on the horizon that is compelling him to reconsider, or that he can’t wrap his head around walking away from what has been a very successful career just yet. His statements seemed to be targeted at the idea of not wanting people to watch The Old Man & The Gun thinking that it would be his last film — that fact presenting the chance that it may corrupt the audience’s opinion of it, one way or another.

“If I’m going to retire, I should just slip quietly away from acting, but I shouldn’t be talking about it because I think it draws too much attention in the wrong way. I want to be focused on this film and the cast.”

Variety tried to get Redford to be a bit more specific about his retirement from acting, but he replied that he wasn’t going to answer more questions about that — that it is better to keep the mystery alive. Instead, Redford took the opportunity to talk about his latest movie, and how he hopes that it is going to entertain his audience. He also elaborated on how he felt a film like this one is needed, according to the Huffington Post.

“We’re living in dark times. These are really dark times we’re surrounded by, and I thought it would be nice to do something upbeat, something positive that might put a smile on your face, you hope.”

He also took a moment to talk about the Me Too movement, as reported by Variety, and said women have been pushed to the side for far too long and it is good they are making their voices heard, and he hopes they will for a long time to come.

“I’m very happy to see what’s going to be happening with women, in terms of leadership roles, executive roles, acting roles. It’s time.”

Whether Redford may really come back for another role remains to be seen, but most people on Twitter and other social media outlets seem to be commenting that they think he just didn’t want to people more focused on his retirement than the film. They also add that if he did continue acting, they’s be okay with that too.