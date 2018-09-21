Rihanna Reportedly Had Paramedics Ready In Case Slick Woods Went Into Labor During NYFW Show

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show featured jaw-dropping designs and innovative creative direction. But there was lots of drama off the runway too, when model Slick Woods — who was pregnant when she walked during the show — went into labor while it was going on.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, after the birth of her son, Woods took to Instagram to report that she was in labor while she was strutting down the catwalk in a stringy lingerie design which left little to the imagination.

Now, The Blast is reporting that Rihanna was prepared just in case this happened — and had a team standing by to take care of Woods as well as other pregnant model who participated in the show. According to the article, the pop superstar’s team contacted the production crew at the venue to ensure that there was an ambulance there. Woods — along with the other pregnant model — also had a “personal handler” assigned to them to ensure the health and well-being of the models and their unborn babies.

Additional paramedics were also on hand to deal with any emergencies.

Sources told The Blast that Woods felt that something was wrong immediately after she stepped off the runway. She was rushed to Rihanna’s dressing room so that the medical professionals could examine her. The Blast also reports that Rihanna, who was Slick Wood’s boss in this situation, stayed with the model during the medical examination. When they realized she was in labor, Woods was taken to the ambulance and rushed to the hospital.

“A lewk, 14 hours of labor, and A king is born,” Woods wrote on Instagram under a photo of her on the Savage X Fenty runway. “This is the face of a WOMAN IN LABOR, we hold sh*t down most of us don’t even know how much we’re going through, I’m here to say I CAN DO WHATEVER THE F**K I WANT WHENEVER THE F**K I WANT AND SO CAN YOU.”

The model — who was recently featured on the front cover of Elle Magazine — reportedly reached out to ParaDocs, the company that supplied the paramedics, to thank them for the care that she received.

Slick’s new baby is named Saphir, and his father is another noted fashion model, Adonis Bosso.

Woods has worked for Rihanna several times in the past to promote her fashion and beauty projects. She has become closely associated with the singer’s brand, so much so that W Magazine called Woods Rihanna’s muse in a July, 2018 article. The model has become famous for her unique and distinctive aesthetic.

In January, Woods thanked Rihanna for the role that she’s had in shaping her career, and for promoting the self image of black girls growing up.

“Thank you @badgalriri for changing the game, reminding every little black girl she is and came from royalty and that all women are beautiful in their own damn way,” she wrote under a photo of a screenshot which shows that her and Rihanna’s faces come up when you Google the word “beauty.”