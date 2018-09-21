‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, September 24: Bill Confronts Katie The Day Before Her Wedding

New B&B spoilers state that Ridge will try to pressure Judge McMullen.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, September 24 reveal that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will put his pride in his pocket and make a last ditch effort to Katie Logan (Heather Tom). He is still trying to prevent the custody battle from going to court, but it seems as if his efforts may be in vain. Highlight Hollywood teases that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will continue to put pressure on Judge Craig McMullen (Joe Lando) to rule in Katie’s favor.

It has now become clear that Bill isn’t the only person who will use underhanded tactics to his advantage. When Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) announced the judge’s name, Ridge immediately contacted his old friend. As luck would have it, he paid the honorable judge’s law school fees and McMullen now feels indebted to the dressmaker. Ridge didn’t hesitate in making his unlawful request to the judge by asking him to award custody of Will Spencer (Finnegan George) to Katie.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Bill will go behind Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) back and meet with Judge McMullen. He knows that Brooke would disapprove of his actions, but he is willing to risk everything just so that Bill loses custody of Will.

Meet Judge Craig McMullen! Let’s give a warm welcome to Joe Lando who made his #BoldandBeautiful debut today. ???? pic.twitter.com/CDv3Lf9DLX — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 20, 2018

Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) repeatedly impressed upon Bill that the only way he could step out of the custody battle unscathed was to prevent it from going to court. Finally heeding his henchman’s advice, Bill will make his way to Katie’s house. But upon arrival, things aren’t what he expected it to be.

Katie and Thorne’s wedding preparations are in full swing. Although Bill tries to talk to her about the custody issue, Katie’s mind is obviously on the wedding which will take place the following day. Frustrated, Bill will confront Katie about filing for sole custody and her rushed wedding. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, promises that Ridge will intervene when things get ugly between the exes.

It seems as if Bill won’t be able to prevent the court hearing, and that Katie and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) will still be getting married on Tuesday, September 25. However, B&B spoilers suggest that Bill’s words will weigh heavily on her mind as she makes her vows to Thorne. Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful on Monday, September 24 to see how the drama unfolds.