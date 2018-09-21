Kris Jenner Says She Delivered Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi

Kris Jenner is telling all about Kylie Jenner’s labor in the newest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The reality star is seen in a clip from Sunday’s episode telling Kourtney and Kim Kardashian all about Kylie’s delivery.

According to a Sept. 21 report by People Magazine, Kris Jenner could have a new career as a midwife. The self-proclaimed “momager” revealed to Kim and Kourtney that she actually delivered Kylie Jenner’s baby girl, Stormi Webster.

“She did really, really well. She just kept saying: ‘I just don’t feel any pain.’ You’d see these contractions like crazy and she would go: ‘I just am not feeling it.’ I’m like, ‘This is really weird!'” Kris told her oldest two daughters.

In addition, Jenner claims that Kylie was calm and focused the entire time, calling her a “trooper,” and revealing that she actually delivered the baby girl by pulling her out.

“She really was. She was so calm. It was really exciting. I delivered the baby! I delivered her. I pulled her out.”

As many fans will remember, Kylie Jenner choose to keep her pregnancy under wraps the entire time she was pregnant. The Life of Kylie star did not address any of the rumors that she was expecting a child with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, nor was she really seen out in public through the duration of the pregnancy.

However, after baby Stormi was born, Jenner released an open letter to her fans, telling them that she wanted to keep the pregnancy stress-free and quiet so that she could “prepare” for motherhood.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner recently took to her Instagram account to reveal that she’s had an “epic year.” The reality star has accomplished so much and passed major milestones in 2018 that she is proud of.

In the social media post, Kylie showed off all of the magazines that she has covered so far this year. Jenner has covered Glamour three times, LOVE Magazine, and Vogue. She also appeared on GQ with her baby daddy, Travis Scott, and on Forbes, where it was revealed that she’s about to become one of the youngest billionaires of all time.

Jenner’s makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, is largely to credit for her financial gain with products such as her lip kits flying out of stock. Kylie also welcomed her daughter, Stormi, this year and turned 21-years-old with a huge birthday bash.

Fans can see more about Kylie Jenner’s birth when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday night on E!