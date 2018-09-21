'Grocery Store Joe' Amabile may be nervous about dancing with Jenna Johnson this fall on 'DWTS,' but his fans can't wait to watch him

Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars debuts Monday night on ABC, and “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile is one of the contestants hitting the dance floor. Fans of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise are already big fans of Joe, but the rest of the DWTS audience will need a crash course in figuring out who pro dancer Jenna Johnson’s partner is.

Grocery Store Joe earned his nickname during the premiere of Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season this last spring. Amabile, who lives in Chicago, Illinois, was formerly one of the youngest Chicago stock exchange traders — but he ditched that career to get into the grocery store business.

Joe’s ABC profile notes that his family has extensive experience in owning grocery stores, and heading into his short Bachelorette run, Amabile had a store of his own. He did casually mention recently in a clip from DWTS that he no longer owns his grocery store, but it sounds as if he is still a produce buyer.

The Bachelorette fans fell hard for Joe right away, but he didn’t make much of a first impression on Becca Kufrin. He was one of a handful of guys eliminated in the first rose ceremony, but he was not soon forgotten within the show’s fan community. People were thrilled to hear that he’d be headed to Bachelor in Paradise over the summer — and everybody got to see a lot of him during Season 5.

During Bachelor in Paradise, Amabile connected with Kendall Long, and they quickly became fan favorites. Viewers were stunned when Long dumped her beau at the end of the season, but they soon reunited on their own and have been dating ever since. Luckily, Kendall lives in Los Angeles, so having Joe relocate there to do Dancing with the Stars has been a great thing for their relationship.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the 32-year-old Dancing with the Stars contestant grew up in the Melrose Park area and graduated from an all-boys high school. He apparently has always been a charmer, but is also quite shy. It seems that those who know him back in Chicago all agree that he’s a truly likable guy who is always friendly and engaging — and never fake.

Joe cracks a lot of jokes about how he can’t dance at all, so his partner Jenna has her work cut out for her. So far, it looks like Amabile and Johnson are having a blast practicing together, and are working hard in between all of the laughs they share.

Jenna Johnson and “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile have dubbed themselves “Team Check Us Out,” and Dancing with the Stars fans will get their first glimpse of the duo dancing during Monday night’s premiere. Do Joe and Jenna have a shot at winning the Season 27 DWTS mirror-ball trophy? A lot of people are buzzing over this duo and they definitely could become contenders.