‘The Young And The Restless’ Favorite Jason Thompson Celebrates Amazing Milestone

Actor Jason Thompson, who currently portrays Billy on The Young and the Restless and who portrayed Patrick on General Hospital in the past, celebrated a beautiful family milestone recently.

Thompson’s second child, Rome Coco, turned one yesterday. Thompson took to Instagram to share beautiful details of her first year as well as a stirring, heartfelt tribute to the little girl. Thompson shares Rome with his wife, Paloma. Together, the two also have a two-year-old son named Bowie Banjo.

To commemorate his daughter’s first birthday, Thompson shared a series of pictures from her first day on Earth and wrote, “1 year. In my life, I’ve never felt a year go by so quickly. I’ve also never had a year filled with as much love. And as much challenge. It only took till about the mid-afternoon, 365 days ago to realize that I didn’t really remember life before our sweet Rome Coco.”

The Canadian-born actor also provided a lovely description of the toddler, writing, “She’s a force. She’s vocal. She’s doesn’t let her brother get away with much. She lets you know what she wants and when she wants to it. She is strong. She’s got the sweetness and grace of her mother, thankfully. She’s my little girl, she’s our little girl.”

While some siblings don’t always get along, Thompson sees a loving bond between his two young children — one which will likely grow as they age. The actor explained that their sibling love fills his heart.

Like most parents, he also noted how quickly the time passes. As parents sometimes the days are long, but the years fly by. Thompson lamented, “It does go quick, as everyone says. Sometimes that’s painfully true. And some days it’s painfully slow. Some days you just try to get to bed time so you can breath again. But the moments, so many small moments that I will forever remember, and forever feel.”

Thompson ended the sweet post promising to fan the flames of his daughter throughout her life, and he wished her a happy birthday.

Later, the actor’s wife, Paloma, shared another heartfelt moment from their daughter’s special day. From the look of her Instagram post, big brother Bowie may have eaten all of Rome’s birthday cake, and the family picture couldn’t be any sweeter.

While Thompson is experiencing a wonderful family life, The Young and the Restless spoilers from Inquisitr show that his character Billy’s life is anything but beautiful right now. In fact, things are on the rocks with his girlfriend Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), his sister Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and nephew Kyle (Michael Mealor) are working to bring him down, and his sister Traci (Beth Maitland) is staging an intervention due to Billy’s gambling addiction.