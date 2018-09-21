Trump is 'literally locking up kids like Pennywise,' Democrat Gavin Newsom tweeted.

California Democrat Gavin Newsom took to Twitter today to launch a verbal attack at President Trump, The Hill reports.

Newsom’s comments are, in fact, a response to remarks President Trump recently made at a rally, when he called the California gubernatorial candidate a clown.

“Democrats want to give welfare and free healthcare to illegal aliens. How about this clown in California who’s running for governor? He wants open borders and then he wants to give them health care, education, everything.”

“Interesting description coming from the guy who is literally locking up kids like Pennywise,” Gavin Newsom wrote, saying hi to President Trump, provoking the POTUS with a clown emoji.

IGN described Pennywise, the creepy clown from Stephen King’s IT, as the “ultimate villain.” In King’s novel, Pennywise, It, or Pennywise the Dancing Clown is an evil being that turns up in 27-year cycles in the town of Derry, Maine. In the novel, Pennywise’s principal purpose is murdering children.

In King’s IT, Pennywise instills fear in its victims, has the ability to take on the image of what his prey fears, and the ability to influence victims’ memories and actions. What’s unique about King’s Pennywise is the fact that the evil clown is cloaking itself from the perception of adults.

Pennywise appears in a popular 2017 film based on King’s book directed by Andy Muschietti, IT or IT: Chapter One.

Newsom’s tweet is a reference to President Trump’s detention of minors who were brought illegally to the United States. Currently, according to The Hill, more than 12,000 migrant children are detained.

The Trump administration’s tough immigration policy has been widely criticized, but Gavin Newsom seems to have taken the criticism one step further by comparing Trump to horror writer Stephen King’s evil clown Pennywise.

Although Trump is widely considered to be an immigration hard-liner, Stephen Miller is thought to be the principal architect of the current administration’s immigration policy. As the Inquisitr reported, Miller has been accused of cultivating ties with white nationalists across the United States.

lol, hi @realDonaldTrump. ???? Interesting description coming from the guy who is literally locking up kids like Pennywise. pic.twitter.com/bt49kyGk9Z — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 21, 2018

Dem compares Trump to Pennywise from "It" https://t.co/cSNv4vp0m5 pic.twitter.com/u23m2c3PWL — The Hill (@thehill) September 21, 2018

While some may consider the comparison to be unnecessary, and in bad taste, Trump himself is no stranger to hurling insults at others via Twitter.

Gavin Newsom’s tweet has been liked and retweeted thousands of times. President Trump has not responded yet.

This newfound publicity comes at perfect time for Gavin Newsom, who is facing Republican John Cox in the state’s gubernatorial election. According to a RealClearPolitics summary of polling data, Newsom has a 20 point lead over his Republican challenger.