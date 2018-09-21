Kevin Hart Fires Back At Katt Williams

Kevin Hart is considered to be one of the most personable interviewees in the entertainment industry. It’s rare to see him break character and get serious, but that’s exactly what happened on Friday morning during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, according to reports from TMZ.

Hart spent nearly half of the interview addressing comedian Katt Williams, who had some harsh comments for actress Tiffany Haddish, Hart’s co-star in his new film Night School. Williams made several critiques, saying that “she has not proven her ability to tell jokes,” according to reports from Complex. Williams also explained his perspective that Haddish was leapfrogging dozens of other black female comedians that he feels are more talented, due to the content of her material.

Before sitting down for The Breakfast Club, both Hart and Haddish responded to Williams through social media, with Haddish meeting Williams in person and posting what looked like a moment of forgiveness on her Instagram. While it appeared that Williams’ comments were water under the bridge for Haddish, Hart made it clear very quickly that he had something to get off his chest about Williams.

“My frustration with Katt Williams comes from, you keep pointing at Hollywood. Hollywood this. The white man. This, this, and this. When do you take responsibility for your actions?” Hart asked. “You had the shot. You were the guy. You were set up to be the star. You didn’t show up to work. You f***** off promo shoots. You f***** off your promo trips that they had set up for you. You became a risk to the studios which is why the studios stopped f******* with you.”

When Hart was pushed as to why studios felt that signing Williams was a risk, Hart pulled no punches.

“He chose drugs,” said Hart. “So when you say Tiffany Haddish doesn’t deserve or isn’t really a comedian, and these other women have worked hard, which they have. Shoutouts to Melanie Comarcho, shoutouts to Luenell, shoutouts to Leslie Jones, who are all underneath the umbrella of Katt Williams. Katt Williams, have you ever used your platform to fucking bring the people that were under you up? You haven’t!”

While only a few hours ago this feud seemed to be finished, in reality, things are just heating up. At the same time, the three comedians involved are doing quite well in their field. Williams and Haddish both picked up Emmys on Monday — Williams for his work on Atlanta and Haddish for her work as a host on Saturday Night Live. Hart may have come up empty that evening, but remains a blockbuster superstar.

His previous film project, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, grossed more than $400 million in domestic box office receipts, according to Box Office Mojo.