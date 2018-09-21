‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: John Has A Problem, Lucas Bites The Bullet

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that the end of the week will be another dramatic one in Salem. Fans will watch as some interesting happenings occur in town to end the week.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will be facing a new obstacle when it comes to his plan to save his wife, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). John has pulled off a lot to keep the love of his life alive, including switching her comatose body with that of her doppelganger, Hattie Adams (also Deidre Hall), so that when life support was removed there will be no impact.

Instead, Hattie pretended to be Marlena — and has been causing problems with the plan ever since. Days of our Lives viewers watched as she stuck it to Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) for nearly killing Marlena during the accidental shooting that landed her in the hospital, and also gave Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison) a piece of her mind about filing the papers to terminate life support.

Now, Hattie knows that she has John in a tight spot, and she will likely use it as leverage against him in the future. In addition to worrying about the real Marlena — and making sure that she has the medical care she needs — John will also have to keep Hattie in check so that she doesn’t ruin the entire plan.

In the latest #DAYS, John reveals his plan to save Marlena.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/SaxYjezEuc — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 19, 2018

Elsewhere in Salem — given that Hattie is being so difficult — it seems that Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) will try to stop her from having visitors, such as Belle. Roman has been in on the plan, and knows everything that is going on. However, if he tries to stop Belle from seeing who she believes to be her mother she may begin to get suspicious.

In addition, Days of our Lives fans will see Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) make a last ditch effort to persuade Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) to keep quiet about the reason Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) really left Salem. Eve told Jennifer the truth weeks ago, and it has been weighing on her. She’ll now be ready to tell her fiance, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), and the news will certainly upset him.

Meanwhile, Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) will be forced to go to Adrienne Kirakis (Judi Evans) to ask for a huge favor. Lucas will ask his former fiance to let Bonnie Lockhart (Also played by Evans) off the hook for the crime of impersonating her. Bonnie has Lucas’ child, and refuses to tell him where the little girl is located — unless he gets Adrienne to agree to keep her out of prison.

