Kylie Jenner And Her BFF Jordyn Woods Pulled Over By The Police

Kylie Jenner and her best friend Jordyn Woods were pulled over by the police after a night out celebrating Woods’ 21st birthday. The Blast reports the makeup mogul and her friend spent the night clubbing at Poppy in West Hollywood based on Woods’ Instagram stories.

Neither of the girls was driving at the time of the police stop. They also didn’t reveal why they were stopped. Woods just said that the police officer was just a “hater.”

During the car ride, Jenner and Woods look intoxicated and can be seen singing R&B songs to each other.

Jordyn Woods showed off the outfit that she wore on the night on her Instagram page, a sparkly peach mini dress. In her Instagram stories, she also showed her fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her prep for the night, and you can see someone applying lip gloss that’s part of her current collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics.

The pair promoted the collaboration earlier this week by sharing the photos from a shoot they did together. In the photos, the best friends show just how close they are, as they rest their heads against each other’s and wear similar outfits.

Woods and Jenner have been friends for several years and The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been open about their closeness in the past.

In a previous interview with E! Online, Jenner praised Woods for being a friend before fame became a huge part of her life.

“She was there before I was Kylie Jenner,” she said.

Jordyn has said that their friendship has gotten better even though Kylie is super famous. It’s also prospered through Kylie’s secret pregnancy with her daughter, Stormi Webster.

“I think it just has gotten better,” Woods said in an interview with E! News. “It is a part of life and the process of growing up. I think it has been really great with her around now. Stormi is so sweet and so beautiful. I love hanging out with her all day.”

In the interview with E!, Woods revealed that she was a “tomboy” when she first met Kylie but being around her and the Kardashians encouraged her to start learning how to do her own makeup. She also dropped hints about the makeup collaboration and revealed that it was something that the two famous best friends wanted to do for a long time.

“We have been trying to do this since she launched her company and we finally figured things out,” she said. “It is coming out sometime next month…It must (sic) just be…on my 21st [birthday], maybe.”