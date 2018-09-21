‘DWTS’ Pro Cheryl Burke Shares Sweet Throwback Photo Featuring Fiance Matthew Lawrence

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence are ready to walk down the aisle soon and the 'Dancing with the Stars' pro is excited for her big day

Dancing with the Stars fans adore a good love story and they have been very excited for pro dancer Cheryl Burke now that she’s so happy in her love life. Cheryl is now engaged to Matthew Lawrence and she just shared an adorable throwback photo of the two of them together from the first round of their romance many years ago.

Cheryl Burke has had plenty of disappointments when it comes to love and she’s been pretty open about these struggles over the years. As many Dancing with the Stars fans will remember, Cheryl dated Matthew Lawrence quite a few years ago after meeting him through his brother Joey, a DWTS contestant back in 2006.

Matthew and Cheryl dated for about a year from 2007 to 2008 before breaking things off, and they both went their separate ways for a decade. Then, they quietly reunited a while back and got engaged this past May. It’s a love story for the ages and Dancing with the Stars fans are thrilled for Burke and Lawrence.

On Thursday, Cheryl shared a throwback picture via her Instagram page that DWTS fans won’t want to miss. It’s a photo of her with Matthew back during the first round of their romance and she said it was a blast from the past. In the caption, the Dancing with the Stars pro added hashtags about how young they were and about how he’s her future husband.

Lawrence doesn’t post on his Instagram all that often. In May he shared a photo of Cheryl’s gorgeous engagement ring on her hand and noted she said yes, and in June he shared a post detailing that the two lovebirds had moved in together. A post from back in April had the caption noting that it was their annual night out, seemingly a nod to how Matthew does tend to keep a fairly low profile.

Cheryl and Matthew have been working on wedding plans, and as the Inquisitr recently shared, she plans to have Leah Remini as her maid of honor. It doesn’t seem that they’ve revealed a specific wedding date yet, but they’ve indicated that they may tie the knot next summer.

Right now, Burke is focused on Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars, which premieres on Monday night. She’s partnering with Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace and all signs point toward the duo being a contender for this fall DWTS season. Chances seem good that Cheryl Burke’s fiance Matthew Lawrence will be front-and-center cheering his lady on and fans can’t wait to see these two get married.