Tristan Thompson Spotted Leaving L.A. Club With Two Mystery Women

Tristan Thompson was seen leaving a club in Hollywood this week with two mystery women joining his entourage. Meanwhile, his baby mama, Khloe Kardashian, was nowhere to be seen.

According to a Sept. 21 report by Daily Mail, Tristan Thompson was partying with his guy friends at a Hollywood nightclub on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The NBA star was filmed leaving the club and two mystery women seemed to be waiting for him to exit.

The report reveals that two unidentified women left the club just moments before Tristan, and were heard being told to “wait right there” by a member of the basketball player’s entourage. The two females then stood awkwardly facing a wall until Thompson emerged.

When Tristan exited the establishment, he was escorted to his car by members of his group and got inside. The women then got into a different car and followed in Thompson’s direction.

One of the women wore a low cut white top and a beige pencil skirt and heels. The other donned a yellow crop top, jeans, and heels.

As many fans will remember, Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him with multiple other women surfaced online only days before the reality star gave birth to their daughter. Now, he is under heavy scrutiny whenever he’s seen out with any other women.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it was recently revealed that Khloe Kardashian would be moving back to Cleveland with Tristan Thompson for the start of the upcoming NBA season. While some fans wondered if she would return to Ohio with her man, sources claim that a big part of the reason she wanted to move back was that she doesn’t trust her baby daddy.

“Khloe just doesn’t trust him 100 percent or know what’s going to happen,” an insider told E! News, referring to Tristan’s shocking cheating scandal back in April.

“Khloe is planning to move back to Cleveland with Tristan in the next few weeks. They are doing better and have had a positive summer,” the source confirmed on Wednesday.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been living together in L.A. all summer long. They’ve been spotted out on date nights and took family vacations with their daughter, True. Things seemed to be better for the couple.

However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star seemingly doesn’t want to take any chances and plans on keeping her family together by heading back to Cleveland in the upcoming days.