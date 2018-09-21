Carlton Gebbia Says She Was The ‘Last To Find Out’ About Her Divorce, Lashes Out At Husband David On Instagram

Did David Gebbia surprise his wife by finalizing their divorce?

Carlton Gebbia and husband David Gebbia’s divorce was recently finalized, but according to a new post on Instagram, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was caught off-guard by the news of the end of her marriage.

After multiple reports confirmed the finalization of her divorce, Carlton took to her Instagram page, where she shared an old photo of herself and her now-ex-husband. In the caption, she lashed out against him for breaking her heart.

“Guess I’m the last to find out… officially divorced,” Carlton wrote in the caption of her September 21 photo.

Carlton then suggested that she may be ready to get revenge on her former husband after his alleged betrayal.

“I think now the Games begin. [You] broke my heart,” she added.

According to a report from The Daily Dish on September 21, a judge signed off on the finalization of Carlton and David’s divorce on Thursday, September 20, with the couple first announcing their separation over two years prior.

Just this week, on September 19, Carlton and David reached their 20-year wedding anniversary. So, it doesn’t seem to surprising to hear that the former reality star isn’t happy about her divorce news, especially considering that she and David had appeared to be acting as a unified family with their three children just over a week ago.

At the time of their separation in 2016, a rep told Bravo TV that Carlton and David were “separated but living together under the same roof for the wellness of their children.”

The former couple shares daughters Destiny and Mysteri, and son Cross.

While Carlton and David have seemed to be open to a reunion in the years since separating, David officially filed for divorce in November of last year — citing irreconcilable differences. Months later, they put the home fans saw on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on the market for $22 million.

On their 20-year wedding anniversary, Carlton shared the photo below with her fans and followers.

Following her Instagram post regarding the start of potential “games,” Carlton Gebbia referenced her divorce from David for a second time in another Instagram post.

“They say today is a new day I’d like to [see] some f**king unicorns please… yes I knew it was coming just not so swift,” she explained, adding the hash tag, “#newbeginnings.”

So far, David has not publicly spoken about his split from Carlton.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for Season 9.