Pregnant Jessica Simpson Cradles Her Baby Bump In Sweet New Photo, ‘Baby Girl And I’

Jessica sweetly put her hands on her growing bump on an NYC rooftop.

Pregnant Jessica Simpson is proudly showing off her growing baby bump in a new snap she shared on Instagram. The mom-to-be, who already has two children with her former NFL player husband Eric Johnson, posted a new picture with her bump on display on September 21 which showed her putting her arms around her growing middle while in New York City.

The new photo showed the singer and actress posing on a New York City rooftop with the iconic city skyline in the background, including the Empire State Building which could be seen in the distance.

Simpson, who was looking very fashion-forward in a long camel jacket, black dress, and large oversized sunglasses, had her long blonde hair down as she posed for the camera while holding on to her baby bump and an oversized designer bag.

She then told her 4.3 million followers on the social media site that she and her unborn child were on their way out of the big city together.

“Baby Girl and I are saying Bye Bye Big Apple,” Jessica captioned the snap, which had already been liked more than 24,000 likes in just over an hour since she first uploaded it to her account.

The comments section was also overcome with sweet remarks from Simpson’s fans, as many sent their congratulations to the star regarding her pregnancy.

One fan told Jessica, “Congratulations Beautiful” in the comments, and another wrote that Simpson was #stylegoals before adding, “Congrats on baby u look great!”

“Congrats! You are glowing momma!” said another fan after seeing the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer sweetly cradling her baby bump on the New York rooftop, adding a red heart emoji, a praise hands emoji, and an emoji with love hearts for eyes to their post.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Jessica officially confirmed that she and her husband Eric Johnson are expecting their third child together, their second daughter, earlier this week.

Simpson first confirmed the very exciting news on Instagram while also revealing the gender of her child.

She shared a photo of her two children, 6-year-old daughter Maxwell and 5-year-old Ace, alongside a slew of pink balloons on her Instagram page to reveal that she’s pregnant for the third time.

“This little baby girl will make us a family of five,” Jessica wrote in the caption of their impending arrival, who’s due sometime next year. “We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

David Livingston / Getty Images

She’s since been proudly showing off her baby bump around New York City, as Daily Mail recently shared candid photos of a pregnant Jessica showing off her growing middle in the Big Apple earlier this week.

The “With You” singer was snapped walking the streets in a clingy black dress that perfectly showcased her bump.

Simpson paired her simple dress with a fun white and grey animal print blazer and over-the-knee leather boots, which proved she’s not quite ready to ditch the high heels just yet.