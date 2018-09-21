Kanye West Shows Off ‘Beautiful’ Wife Kim Kardashian In Cute Instagram Video

It appears Kanye is trying to stay on Kim's good side after announcing that he was permanently moving back to Chicago -- without consulting her.

Ever since dropping the bombshell that he was going to relocate back to his Chicago roots, Kanye West appears to be doing his best to keep his wife, Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian, happy by spending as much time with her as he can. Kardashian was reportedly not too thrilled when he made the announcement without having discussed it with her first.

On Friday, People reported that — in a video uploaded to his Instagram on Thursday — 41-year-old Kanye West couldn’t help but show off his famously attractive wife, whom he referred to as “my love”. In the cute video, Kim, 37, is seen actively smiling and laughing while trying to hide her face from the camera by turning her head. The “Monster” rapper behind the camera captures her laid back, all-black attire — consisting of a jacket, pants and knee-high boots.

It appears that the couple might have been sitting in on a listening session, as Kanye also captured Chance the Rapper sitting in a chair across from them — as well as another person who may have been a music producer — before turning his attention back to the mother of three. The “I Love It” rapper captioned the video, “my love is so beautiful,” along with the heart-eyes emoji.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim was not pleased after her husband decided to tell a group of fans — during a performance in Chicago — that he would be moving back with no intention of leaving ever again. What upset the KKW beauty owner the most was the fact that Kanye reportedly made his declaration without discussing it with her first.

“She’s never lived anywhere but LA, and she’s upset that Kanye is saying things like this publicly when they haven’t even talked about moving. She’s told him it’s not happening,” a source reportedly revealed to The Sun.

Aside from only having ever lived in California, Kim reportedly wouldn’t be able to handle being so far away from her family. The source also states that Kim loves the fact that the couple’s three children: North, Saint and Chicago — whom they named in honor of Kanye’s hometown — get to grow up with their cousins.

However, as the Inquisitr also detailed previously, the “Yikes” rapper is prone to making impulsive decisions, only to change his mind soon afterwards. He reportedly “changes his mind like he changes his underwear.” Therefore, Kim doesn’t actually see her husband going through with his supposed move, and ” is just going along with his plans” for now as “it makes him happy.”

Fans can see more of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian as Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on Sunday nights on E!.