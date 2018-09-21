Kendall Jenner Leaves Little To The Imagination In Underwear On Instagram Post

Kendall Jenner has been posting some racy photos on her Instagram this week. On Friday, the model took the social media platform to share a photo of herself in underwear and a T-shirt to promote her brother-in-law Kanye West’s latest shoes.

In the snap, the 22-year-old is posing on a bed wearing gray Calvin Klein underwear and a gray tee with her legs propped up to showcase West’s white sneakers.

“Just got my YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 TRIPLE WHITE. Now available on ADIDAS.COM/YEEZY and YEEZY SUPPLY,” she captioned the shot.

She added four additional photos but in different poses. In the second one, she has one leg on the bed and the other one down. In the third, she is sitting on one of her legs as she holds her arm up. In the third, she is kneeling on the bed with her back toward the camera. In the fifth, she also has her back towards the camera, but she is sitting back in the “W” position, showcasing her perky backside. Her head isn’t visible in any of the photos.

Jenner joined her younger sister, Kylie, who also took to Instagram last night to promote the sneakers. Kylie shared a photo of herself sitting on a carpeted floor wearing a skintight tube white dress and with her leg propped up on a coffee table to showcase the white sneakers, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

The 21-year-old entrepreneur wrote the same caption as her Kendall, including the same promotional hashtags.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Triple White is set to be released today, Sept. 21, marking the biggest Yeezy launch to date, Business Insider reported. In the past, customers had to be on top of their game or have good contacts if they wanted to put their hands on one. If not, they’d have to settle for resale market prices as the shoes would sell out sometimes in a matter of seconds after hitting the market.

The all-white sneaker was originally released in April 2017 and is returning now for the first time since then. Business Insider is reporting that the stock is rumored to be upwards of a million pairs.

The sneakers are selling for $220. The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 was named the second most Instagrammed sneaker ever, as per a different Business Insider report. The model has also been the best-selling variation on the retail and resale market.

Ahead of the release, West bought full-page ads in nine major newspapers, including The New York Post, Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, San Francisco Chronicle, and the Houston Chronicle among others, according to Chron.com.