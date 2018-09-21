‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Oscar’s Condition Causes Conflicts As Word Spreads About His Illness

Will Oscar learn about his illness from Cameron on 'General Hospital'?

General Hospital spoilers suggest that there’s a lot of action on the way during Friday’s show. As viewers have seen, word is spreading about Oscar’s illness and it looks like this is going to create quite a bit of friction among various combinations of Port Charles residents.

Until recently, Kim was the only person who knew of Oscar’s dire situation other than his medical team. She told Drew and Elizabeth, and they respectively told Sam and Franco. Unfortunately, Franco left some research about Oscar’s illness up on the computer, which Cameron saw, and he was a little too specific in a voicemail he left for Drew, which Cameron overheard.

According to the sneak peek shared via Twitter, Kim is going to learn that Franco knows about the illness and she will not be happy. She’ll be quite upset as she questions Elizabeth about this, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg from the looks of things.

Friday’s show will also show Oscar and Josslyn together, and Cameron crosses paths with them and gets snarky. He’ll say something about how Oscar may not have a “later,” and this will certainly confuse both Josslyn and Oscar.

How much will Cam say in this situation? He will probably think that Oscar’s been lying to Joss and everybody else about his illness, not realizing that the teen himself doesn’t even know how sick he is. SheKnows Soaps reveals that Cam will call Oscar out during this interaction, and this could lead to a lot of confusion.

"If you were in Oscar's position, would you want to know the truth?" #GH55 pic.twitter.com/xDlDcYOyYS — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 21, 2018

Franco will manage to connect with Drew and they’ll also talk about Oscar’s illness. As viewers know, Drew has tried to push Kim to tell their son the truth about how sick he is and she’s been resistant. Franco will seemingly be of the same mindset as Drew, thinking that it’s Oscar’s right to know the truth.

General Hospital spoilers add that at some point, Drew will put Kim on the spot, and it may be that he wants to readdress the compromise they made about when to come clean with their son. Will they be too late thanks to Franco’s mistakes and Cameron’s call out?

The buzz is that things will get intense as this storyline proceeds and General Hospital spoilers hint that Oscar may lash out as he learns the truth and realizes how much Kim had been hiding from him. This storyline touches many different people throughout Port Charles and tensions will be running high as things move forward.