Rihanna Earns Honorary Title Of Ambassador Extraordinary And Plenipotentiary In Barbados

Singer Rihanna has recently been appointed to Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of her home country of Barbados, reports CNN. The pop star now has the “specific responsibility for promoting education, tourism and investment for the island,” according to the Barbados Government Information Office.

The singer, actress, and head of the Fenty brand has her plate full but she still finds time to give back to her country and support its rising profile across the world. In 2008, she became a cultural ambassador for the country, helping promote its tourism ministry.

Her new title comes with the added responsibility of being a plenipotentiary, or “a person, especially a diplomat, invested with the full power of independent action on behalf of their government, typically in a foreign country.”

Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley commented about Rihanna’s new title in a statement, saying that the government was honored “to be able to confer the title on this outstanding Barbadian who has contributed significantly to raising the island’s profile across the world.”

Mottley continued, “Rihanna has a deep love for this country, and this is reflected in her philanthropy, especially in the areas of health and education. She also shows her patriotism in the way she gives back to this country and continues to treasure the island as her home. She has also demonstrated, beyond her success as a pop icon, significant creative acumen and shrewdness in business. It is therefore fitting that we engage and empower her to play a more definitive role as we work to transform Barbados.”

The pop icon, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty in Barbados, is also excited and honored to receive the title, saying that she “couldn’t be more proud to take on such a prestigious title in my home country,” and adding that “every Barbadian is going to have to play their role in this current effort, and I’m ready and excited to take on the responsibility. I look forward to working with Prime Minister Mottley and her team to reimagine Barbados.”

