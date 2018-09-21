Donald Trump To Speak About U.S. Sovereignty When Speaking To UN Next Week

UN ambassador Nikki Haley previews Trump's speech.

Next week will see Donald Trump’s second visit to the United Nations since he became president and the U.S. Ambassador to the U.N, Nikki Haley, has revealed that the President will stay on message in his second visit reports Reuters.

Trump ran his election campaign on an “America First” policy and last year he took that policy to the U.N. in his speech. Since making that speech, the country has left the U.N. Human Rights Council and his attacks on long-term allies have been relentless.

Haley previewed the president’s speech, which will take place on Tuesday, saying that Trump will remain on that message specifically mentioning that he will speak of protecting American sovereignty.

“It is not saying multilateralism can’t work. But it’s saying sovereignty is a priority over all of that. All of these things that we felt like were mandating things on the United States, those aren’t things we want to be involved in.”

In making that statement, Haley highlighted some things that the Trump administration had withdrawn from, mentioning the Paris climate accords, and withdrawing from talks on global migration that the country was expected to take part in.

Since Trump took office the U.S. has cut support for several U.N. organizations including the cultural agency (UNESCO) and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) which specifically supports Palestinian refugees.

A number of diplomats inside the U.N have expressed concern about Trump’s ideas and fears that it could undo the future of multilateralism and the future of the organization.

That may actually be the goal of Trump, or at least of some of his noted anti-globalist advisors, such as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his National Security Adviser John Bolton. Both of whom were brought in by the president after individuals more open to the U.N. and multilateral agreements.

The head of the U.N., Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke with reporters about his concerns for the future of the organization, but in true U.N. style refused to name Trump.

“The trust of any people in international organizations has been eroded. Multilateralism has been under fire and so this is a concern.”

Beyond his speech to the General Assembly Trump will also chair a U.N. Security Council meeting scheduled to discuss the nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction. He is expected to use the opportunity to attack Iran and promote his role in the ongoing discussions of North Korean denuclearization.

Along with speaking to the U.N as a whole Trump is also expected to speak with several world leaders privately, with the leaders of South Korea, France, Japan, and Great Britain also in attendance next week.