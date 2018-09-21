‘RHONJ’ Stars Violent Fight Depicted In Season 9 Trailer

"Radar Online" reported details of the scary verbal exchange.

In a new trailer for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, fans will watch two of the most headstrong women on the series battle it out, setting a tone for what’s to come as Season 9 debuts.

Melissa Gorga reportedly charged at her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice in the middle of a fight alleges Radar Online.

“You don’t go in between family!” Giudice yells in the opening of the trailer. “You don’t cross the line. You don’t do that.”

“Teresa, this one’s got you going in circles,” Gorga yells in the clip, directing her comments at Giudice about the show’s new co-star Jennifer Aydin.

“You don’t even know what you’re saying anymore,” and she got slammed.

“You’re drinking the f**ing kool-aid,” Giudice screams at Gorga about the other new addition to the series, Jackie Goldschneider.

“You want something b***h?” Guidice confronts Gorga.

“You got the wrong f**king girl,” Gorga replies.

In the clip, fans will see Aydin and Margaret Josephs also come to blows as Adyin remarks to Josephs she understands why her husband cheated on her with other women, slamming the state her marriage reported Radar.

Page Six reported that the “truce” between Giudice and Gorga is apparently over this season.

The two have always had a tempestuous relationship, going back to 2011 when Gorga first appeared on the series throughout Giudice’s incarceration.

Giudice and husband Joe Giudice were accused of engaging in bank, mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. On October 2, 2014, Teresa was sentenced to 15 months in a federal prison.

Following the completion of Teresa’s sentence, husband Joe was sentenced to 41 months in prison, followed by potential deportation to Italy. His deportation is still pending.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Danielle Staub is also returning to the series, but will not be featured regularly. She is not seen in the trailer, but her divorce drama with Marty Caffrey will likely be seen throughout the season.

People Magazine reported that Staub’s husband of four months filed for divorce in August of this year. The couple had been dating since April 2016 and lived together in her New Jersey home prior to their wedding in May in the Bahamas.

Caffrey proposed to Staub and the romantic moment was captured during Season 8.

People noted that Caffrey surprised Staub on the grounds of a beautiful mansion, where a violinist played and a handful of couples danced around them.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on Bravo Wednesday, November 7.